How to get Farouk’s House Key in Dead Island 2

Beverly Hills is among the first locations that you will visit in Dead Island 2. You will head into the famous neighborhood in search of Michael Anders, who has left Emma Jaunt’s house for some inexplicable reason. As it so happens, Michael lives in Beverly Hills, where he has several neighbors. One of those neighbors is the Farouk’s, whose house is situated directly south of Michaels’s.

However, in order to gain access to Farouk’s house, you will need to find Farouk’s House Key in Dead Island 2 or search for another way inside. If you have come to this guide, then you likely did what I did and tried to search all around the exterior of the house to find the key.

This is the wrong way to go about it, though, as I found out the hard way. If you want to learn how to get inside Farouk’s house and find their house key, check out the guide below.

Getting Farouk’s House Key in Dead Island 2

For starters, if you’re looking at the locked door near the back of Farouk’s house, then you’re close to being in the right spot. Head down the gravel walkway to the right of that door and there will be a generator and a locked gate, which is where you need to go.

Screenshot via Dambuster Studios/Dot Esports

To gain access to the locked gate, you need to place a battery inside the generator. You can find a battery sitting on top of the white van that has a wooden platform on the concrete wall near the pool area of Farouk’s house. Grab the battery, bring it to the generator, and then the gate will open. This gives you access to Farouk’s house without needing the key.

However, if you want to be a completionist and find the house key for your collection, then all you have to do is make your way inside and go through the kitchen. Turn left from the kitchen, where a Crusher will be, and then find Farouk’s House Key sitting on the black TV stand in the room with the door that leads outside.

The location of Farouk’s House key. | Screengrab via Dambuster Studios/Dot Esports

It’s directly under the white painting mounted on the wall, so it’s hard to miss. With the key, you can now fully access Farouk’s house in Dead Island 2.