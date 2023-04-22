How to fix Dead Island 2 co-op not working error

If you’ve been trying to work out how to fix issues with Dead Island 2 co-op not working then you’ve landed on the right page.

While Dead Island 2 can be played solo, you also have the option to team up with up to two friends. Unfortunately, as happens with most games with online multiplayer, some players have been experiencing issues. When this happens, players are met with the following error message: “Failed to Join Session, Please Check Your Network Connection and Try Again 0x1410″.

If this has happened to you, then read on to find out our step-by-step guide on how to fix the Dead Island 2 co-op not working error.

How to fix Dead Island 2 error 0x1410: co-op not working

Image via Dambuster Studios

It is worth remembering first and foremost that you only unlock Dead Island 2 co-op after you complete the prologue, so if you have not done that yet or haven’t followed the steps to set up co-op then that’s potentially your issue. If you have and are still experiencing issues then there are a number of methods you can try. However, as some are more straightforward than others, we’ve laid them out in the order you should try them below:

Step 1: Check if Dead Island 2 servers are down

A lot of the time there are errors with online multiplayer, the issue is caused by the game servers. If you’re having issues with Dead Island 2 online co-op then the first thing you should do is check the game’s official Twitter page to see if it has tweeted about any server issues. If there is nothing on the official Twitter page, then search “Dead Island 2” on Twitter and check the Dead Island Reddit to see if other players are reporting issues.

If there are reported issues, you will just need to wait them out but if you seem to be a lone ranger, then move on to the next step.

Step 2: Turn it off and on again

It’s the phrase used on a near-daily basis by those working in IT support but there’s a good reason for that: it works a lot of the time. In the case of Dead Island 2, quit the game entirely and turn your PC or console off and on again. At this point, it’s also worth checking that both you and your friend have updated the game to its latest version. If this works, great! If not then move on to the next step.

Step 3: Check your internet connection

Sometimes online multiplayer issues can be caused simply by a poor internet connection. So it’s worth both you and the person you’re trying to co-op with (if they’re a friend) running a speedtest to see if there are any issues.

For online games, you should mainly look at latency speeds. Latency, not to be confused with ping, is how long it takes for your device to put out a signal, for that signal to reach the other person or people on that network, and then come back to you—for example in an online game. You ideally shouldn’t have any issues if your latency is between 15 and 60ms, but if it is above 60ms then that could be your problem (a lower number is better when it comes to latency).

There are a couple of options you can try here. First, reboot your router by turning it off and on again at the plug. If you have a long enough ethernet cable lying around, then it is also worth hooking up your console or PC to your router using the cable as wired internet connections are often faster than wireless ones. At this stage, it’s also worth checking that you aren’t running antivirus software that could be getting in the way of the connection but, if you regularly play other online games on that same device, then it’s unlikely this is the problem.

If none of these methods help, and you typically get better speeds than you’re experiencing, then contact your internet service provider. If none of this works then try our final method.

Step 4: Uninstall and reinstall

If all else fails, then it’s worth completing uninstalling and reinstalling Dead Island 2. As long as you’re logged into an account, be it PSN, Epic Game Store, or Xbox Live, then your save data should be safe as it’s stored separately. If you’re not far into the game, however, and want to try the scorched earth method then you could delete everything related to Dead Island 2 from your hardware and start entirely from scratch.

Hopefully at least one of these methods helps you fix any Dead Island 2 co-op issues you might be facing.