How to find valve handles in Dead Island 2

There are a lot of ways you can kill zombies in Dead Island 2, whether that be with the surprising number of weapons at your disposal or by using the environment to lay a trap for the undead. In some cases, you need to find a valve handle or wheel to be able to activate a pipe. It’s not usually apparent where to find these, so you may need to do some searching.

Here’s all the information you need to find valve handles in Dead Island 2.

Where to find valve handles in Dead Island 2

Valve handle locations in Dead Island 2 will largely depend on each pipe, as they are all slightly different, but the same general rule applies. If you see a pipe that says it requires a valve handle or valve wheel, you can usually find it within around 10 to 20 feet of the pipe that needs it. This sometimes required us to climb obstacles or get creative to maneuver them, but the valve handles are always pretty close.

In the early parts of Dead Island 2, players are introduced to this mechanic by turning off the water that’s causing an electric puddle to form over a chest. Using this same method, however, players are able to use acid or water pipes to set traps for any undead that wander into them. It’s a great tool and can help the player deal with large groups of zombies if they can set up something in time.

Once you find the handle, it’s as simple as walking it back to the pipe slot that needs it. It’s important to remember that valve handles are for blue water pipes, while valve wheels are for green acid pipes.

That’s all the information you need to know about where to find valve handles in Dead Island 2.