Our favorite part of Dead Island 2 is smashing zombies, but sometimes the game threw a puzzle at us to keep us on our toes. While acid can be a great defense against zombies, it has the negative consequence of also being effective on the living too. Sometimes the game will put an acid puddle in front of the player, encouraging them to figure out how to get around it.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get rid of acid in Dead Island 2.

What’s the best way to get rid of acid in Dead Island 2?

How you get rid of the acid in Dead Island 2 will largely depend on where you’ve found it. If it’s a simple barrel that’s busted and created a puddle, you’ll likely have an easier time clearing it than some of the drainage puzzles later in the game.

Water Jugs: If you can find a water jug nearby, that will take care of most smaller puddles of acid that might be blocking your way. Be careful though, as the puddle may come back.

If you can find a water jug nearby, that will take care of most smaller puddles of acid that might be blocking your way. Be careful though, as the puddle may come back. Irrigation system: Sometimes there will be a set of pipes in place, whether for acid or water, and the player will need to find a way to stop the acid flow and replace it with water to clear a path. This usually involves finding a handle or wheel for the pipe first.

Sometimes there will be a set of pipes in place, whether for acid or water, and the player will need to find a way to stop the acid flow and replace it with water to clear a path. This usually involves finding a handle or wheel for the pipe first. Find a way around: Sometimes the game puts obstacles in your path to encourage you to find a new route if you can’t immediately clear them. Most solutions to puzzles are within feet of the original, so if the answer isn’t clear, you may need to go around.

Acid can also be applied to your weapon once you unlock the modifications or find one that’s spawned with that attribute. We frequently found water jugs in places where acid spawns, so you’ll largely rely on those for many of the challenges. Once you get to the sewer level, you’ll have to rely more on the pipes and find appropriate handles for their corresponding pipes.

Before you clear the acid, it may be worth considering whether it can be used as a trap for any incoming zombies. For example, in the sewers, there will be zombies running at you down a narrow path filled with acid. If you’ve cleared it before they get to it, you’ll have to expend the effort to clear a handful that could have been automatically dealt with.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to get rid of acid in Dead Island 2.