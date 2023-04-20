Demolishing zombies can be fun and challenging, especially in a game like Dead Island 2, which offers many different weapons and enemies to choose from.

But during your adventure in Dead Island 2‘s HELL.A., smashing zombies with a baseball bat, your favorite katana, or your favorite skills might get too repetitive or challenging. Luckily, developer Dambuster Studios prepared a few environmental features that sweeten the gameplay and the zombie smashing.

One of these features is environmental traps, like puddles of water, or pools, which are popular in sunny California. These can be electrified using batteries, which will help you create shocking traps for hordes of zombies or ones that are tougher than usual.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Still, while these water areas are common in Dead Island 2, you still need something to electrify them. Batteries are perfect for that job, but finding them is a bit tricky.

How to find batteries in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has many lockboxes, keys, collectibles, and other items to find around the map during your playthrough. But when it comes to batteries, where you find them is often random.

Sometimes you need to use a battery to advance in a quest. On the rare occasion this happened, we typically found batteries somewhere near the next objective.

But aside from those instances, batteries are often simply scattered in the area. You can find them in leftover cars, buildings, generators, and other random places. While there isn’t a battery lying around every corner in Dead Island 2, you will certainly come across dozens of them throughout your playthrough. If you plan to set up a trap in a choke point, it’s best to pick one up and carry it with you when you get the chance.