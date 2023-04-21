There is a range of Lost and Found quests in Dead Island 2, sending players across the maps in search of new weapons and other treasures.

One of the quests in Beverly Hills sends players on a hunt after a pool boy who fell in love with one of his customers. Players will need to search through Beverly Hills to find all the clue-filled messages before they can unlock the chest in Rikky’s pool.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to complete The Clean and Snatch Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2.

How to complete The Clean and Snatch quest in Dead Island 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four different locations you’ll need to go to collect the messages in Beverly Hills and they are all around the pools. Since the subject of the quest was a pool boy, it makes sense that players will only be able to find the clues around each of the pools in the area.

After you’ve read the first quest, make sure you check out:

The pool in the northeast corner

The pool to the west of that one

The long pool in the middle of the map

Once you’ve found all the letters, a zombie named Obi will spawn at the Goat House in Bel-Air and players will need to defeat him for a key to the chest. Once you’ve defeated him, return back to the chest to be able to unlock it and get the weapon that Obi was saving for his crush.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to complete the Clean and Snatch Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2.