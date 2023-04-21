How to claim Dead Island 2 pre-order, Deluxe edition, and Gold edition bonuses

Players have been eager to get into Dead Island 2 since it was confirmed to be coming at the end of last summer.

Since pre-orders went live, players have been clamoring to get their hands on a copy of the title, partially encouraged by the range of DLC that could be earned as part of the pre-order or by purchasing the premium editions of the game.

Related: How to complete The Clean and Snatch Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to claim the Dead Island 2 pre-order, Deluxe edition, and Gold edition DLC bonuses.

Where can I claim Dead Island 2’s pre-order and premium DLC?

To claim your different items, you’ll need to make sure you’re paying attention to the “Content Unlocked” screens when you first log in to the game. These pages tell you the content you’ve unlocked and where to get it in the game world, which mostly seems to be coming from traders or it being available in your inventory after you’ve finished the corresponding tutorial.

According to those starting screens, you can get your items at the following locations in the game:

Golden Weapon Pack: Trader Dougie in the Serling Hotel

Trader Dougie in the Serling Hotel Pulp Weapon Pack: Trader Dougie in the Serling Hotel

Trader Dougie in the Serling Hotel Memories of Banoi Pack: Trader Carlos at Emma’s mansion, Personal Space skill card is unlocked after you complete the skill deck tutorial

Related: What is the max level in Dead Island 2?

Players who purchased the Gold edition also unlock Character Packs One and Two, which provide additional cosmetics for two of the six characters. To equip the outfit to either Jacob or Amy, you’ll need to make sure you press the prompted button on the Dead Island home screen. Players should check both of the traders above if they’re looking for the best weapons from the DLC, shown in the Character Packs.

The Gold edition of the game also comes with the Expansion Pass, which will provide access to the next two story expansions that are expected to release in the next year.