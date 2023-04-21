Dead Island 2 may be marketed as a bright and sunny action adventure through Los Angeles, but it proves on many occasions that it’s a horror game at its core.

Throughout the game, there will be many instances where the player may be out exploring and notice that it’s turned to night, which sees more zombies spawning and appearing from unseen locations.

If you want to learn how to skip past nighttime, then read on for everything you need to know on how to advance time in Dead Island 2.

Can you advance time in Dead Island 2?

Screengrab by Dot Esports

Players will need to wait until nearly halfway through the game to advance time directly in Dead Island 2 by using the fast travel system, but the same effect can be sometimes achieved when walking between locations. In the early game, going from Beverly Hills to Monarch Studios or vice versa might be enough to bring the light back. When you finally unlock fast travel, going between places will allow you to choose whether you would like to show up in the daytime or at night.

If you choose to keep playing during nighttime, recognize that it might be better to just run to your destination due to the increased zombie spawns. Even with your flashlight, there will be low visibility, so the chance of the undead sneaking up from behind you is much higher. It’s better to just avoid them altogether if you can until the sun comes back up.

Even if you can bring back the daylight outside, there are still many levels in the game where there won’t be any lights inside the house or structure you’re exploring. This sets the player on edge due to its stark contrast against the bright and sunny feeling that you get from the rest of the game.