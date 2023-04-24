Dead Island 2 players may have worked out where future DLC is set

While we had to wait a long time for it to get here, Dead Island 2 finally arrived in spectacular fashion over a decade after the last game. The title has plenty of content for players to explore, but now, some are even beginning to speculate about what could be coming next. Players who own the Gold Edition of Dead Island 2 will receive an expansion pass with two additional areas coming.

There are two areas on Dead Island 2’s map that are shown to have what looks like some form of a landmark, according to a post on the Dead Island subreddit. These include a set of mountains and a large area that seems to be densely populated with buildings. In the post, u/XI_Vanquis_IX shows an image of the map with two areas circled with text reading “Malibu” and “Downtown.” These potentially could be two areas for future DLC.

This is just a theory for now, though, and the locations on the map are just as likely to be decorations as they are to be actual places you can go in the game. Admittedly, it would be really cool to be able to travel to downtown L.A. and experience the visuals that Dambuster Studios has managed to nail so far. Either way, any expansions are sure to be filled with new zombies, new sights, and a few surprises.

With the game only being released on April 21, it’s unlikely that there will be expansion announcements anytime soon. But make sure to keep an eye on the official Dead Island social media accounts and Dot Esports for the latest information.