How to fix falling through the map error in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 players have been reporting a frustrating bug that sees players falling through the map into (what I’m referring to as) the sunken place.

In this sunken place, players can see the world of Dead Island 2 above them, and can still control their character as normal but there is seemingly no escape.

I had read about this bug on Reddit before playing the game but never expected to experience it myself. However, after dying multiple times back-to-back in The Goat Pen, the sunken place claimed me too. But eventually, I escaped and you can too.

Related: Best Slayers in Dead Island 2, ranked

How do you fall through the map in Dead Island 2?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

What exactly causes players to fall through Dead Island 2’s map is uncertain but there are some common themes with those experiencing it.

On the aforementioned Reddit, the original poster (who was playing on PC) claims they jumped off a balcony and instead of landing on stairs they fell through the map and died, only to respawn underneath the map. The screenshot and video provided by the original poster show they were in the early hours of the game and in the midst of the Call the Cavalry quest.

Other posters claim this error occurred for them when they were exploring The Goat Pen on PS5—which is exactly what happened to me. What’s more, I was in the midst of the Call the Calvary quest when exploring, like the original poster.

How to fix the falling through the map error in Dead Island 2

There is a way to escape the sunken place but you may not like the answer. The method I used was simply quitting out to the main menu and then continuing my game again. My data and progression had been saved but I did end up spawning back at the Swanson Mansion—above ground.

While you do have to then make your way back to where you were, at least you don’t have to complete all the quests along the way.

Unfortunately, this is the only way to fix the issue until developer Dambuster Studios releases a patch to fix this bug.