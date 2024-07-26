Is Dead by Daylight down? Here is how to check server status

Dead by Daylight is still going strong eight years after launch. The influx of players with each chapter and event sometimes shakes up the servers, so here’s how to check the server status in DBD.

How to see Dead by Daylight server status

Dead by Daylight is among the most popular live services, and, naturally, susceptible to unstable networking. Image via Behaviour Interactive.

As Behavior Interactive does not support an official server status page like Riot Games or others, you have to seek alternative options. Services like Downdetector are among the best ways you can find out whether a server is working as intended or not, though it’s largely based on player-reported incidents and can sometimes offer incomplete or misleading information. Nonetheless, it’s one of the better ways to understand what’s going on.

The official Behavior Interactive and Dead by Daylight accounts on X (formerly Twitter) can also give you valuable, verified information regarding server status and stability. The developer notifies players every time a major outage is detected, usually with an estimated time for the servers to come back up, or potential solutions to fix the issue.

Lastly, try Reddit or other social media platforms with dedicated Dead by Daylight communities for anecdotal information regarding server issues, stability, and status. You can also hop on and ask if anyone else is experiencing the same networking trouble as you. Servers can be down for any number of reasons, like the release of a new mode or event, or a backend failure. Social media can help you figure out what’s wrong and solve it, if possible.

