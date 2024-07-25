Dead by Daylight – How to play DBD for free this weekend

One of Dead by Daylight’s biggest hurdles for potential players has always been its price tag. However, that obstacle will temporarily disappear between July 27 and 28 as the game becomes available for free during this period.

This promotional event mirrors strategies used by other popular titles like Call of Duty, where developers aim to attract as many new players as possible. Such promos often have one goal: to give people a taste of the game, hoping the experience will convince them to buy it.

While DBD normally retails for $19.99 on Steam, it frequently goes on sale for as low as $6.99. Nevertheless, for those hesitant about trying the game, this free weekend offers the perfect chance to experience DBD.

How to play DBD for free

A free download button will emerge here as the free weekend deal kicks off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the free weekend starts, you will see “Free Download” buttons for Dead by Daylight on its available platforms, including the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, and Steam/Epic Games Store on PC.

Simply click the appropriate button for your platform to begin downloading the game. Once installed, you’ll have full access to Dead by Daylight at no cost until the free weekend ends.

After downloading, you can jump into the game and enjoy all its features without restrictions during the free period. But when the free weekend concludes, you can expect to see prompts asking you to purchase the game to continue playing. You’ll need to buy Dead by Daylight if you want to keep playing it.

