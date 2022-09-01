Every new Dead By Daylight skin in the Project W update

Their roster just keeps getting bigger.

Dead By Daylight has introduced new recognisable skins to go with their Project W DLC.

The title’s Resident Evil expansion adds onto their already large collection and gives fans the opportunity to terrify their friends, all while dressed as some of horror’s most scary villains and heroes.

Dead by Daylight brings franchises together, making for the mother of all horror games. The title has been bolstering its roster over its lifespan, and with the introduction of Resident Evil characters, they’ve gone a step beyond with all the new character skins.

The Dead by Daylight devs gave eager fans a sneak peek with the Project W Collection Trailer, showcasing several classic, notable names and styles.

Here’s all the new skins in the Resident Evil DLC:

Albert Wesker – Albert Wesker (S.T.A.R.S) – Very Rare

Ada Wong – Undercover Espionage – Very Rare

Felix Richter – BSAA Uniform – Very Rare

Feng Min – Jill Cosplay – Very Rare

Jill Valentine – S.T.A.R.S Uniform – Very Rare

Jill Valentine – Sheva Alomar — Legendary

Leon Kennedy – Carlos Oliveria – Legendary

Leon Kennedy – Detective Noir – Very Rare

Rebecca Chambers – Cowgirl Outfit – Very Rare

The Legion – Hunk – Legendary

The new DLC integrates a particular monstrous antagonist from the Resident Evil franchise and brings him into Behaviour Interactive’s killer—and ever-expanding—roster. Albert Wesker (a.k.a. The Mastermind) has landed and is sure to increase the intensity in each game.

The title’s 25th chapter, PROJECT W, was released on Tuesday, Aug. 30.