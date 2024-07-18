In 2021, Dead by Daylight introduced a new ranking system that replaced the old one used for over five years. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the rank (Grade) reset in Dead by Daylight.

When is rank reset in DbD?

The Grades reset on the 13th of every month. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The rank (grade) reset in Dead by Daylight happens on the 13th of each month at 10am CT. Afterward, all Grades go back to Grade Rank IV Ash.

Before update 5.2, Dead by Daylight used the Ranking system to determine player skill and progression. After the update, the system was divided into the invisible skill-based matchmaking system and the player Grade system.

Only the Grade resets to the Ash IV on the 13th of every month.

What does rank reset mean in DBD?

Rank reset / Grade Reset only resets player progression for the previous month back to the lowest possible rank (Ash IV). It only affects how many Bloodpoints the player can earn. Players can earn up to 2,000,000 Bloodpoints per month through the Grade system.

Skill-based matchmaking is not affected by the monthly reset.

Since Dead by Daylight launched in early access, the developer Behaviour Interactive has tried numerous methods to even play between killers and survivors through various ranking systems. So far, it seems like most of the players are happy with the new Grade and skill-based matchmaking system, but knowing DbD, things can always change.

