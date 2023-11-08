Dead by Daylight set for R6 collab in late November

Two popular gaming franchises are set for a huge collaboration later in November. According to the Dead by Daylight roadmap, the popular horror-survival game is set for a collaboration with Rainbow Six: Siege.

Details about the collaboration are thin, but the games are more alike than one might think. While Dead by Daylight is a third-person survival game and Rainbow Six: Siege is a tactical first-person shooter, both contain plenty of jump scares, and both are competitive.

Dead by Daylight has players compete against a killer controlled by another player, adding an element of competition and strategy to its horror scenarios. Rainbow Six: Siege has massive maps and elements of stealth in its gameplay, which can lead to some sudden scares. Additionally, Siege runs the “Doktor’s Curse” event every Halloween which is definitely similar to how Dead by Daylight plays: killers hunt other players who try to escape them.

In the modern era of gaming, we’re seeing more and more crossover events between massive franchises. The Master Chief is in Fortnite (and Siege) now. Kratos was in Mortal Kombat. More than ever, game publishers are partnering with each other to force more awareness of their intellectual property across game types.

Since its release in 2016, Dead by Daylight has had a strong player base and developer support. The concept, while niche, is inventive, and the gameplay scratches a party game itch for everyone from casuals to more competitive players. The game has had tons of crossover killers in the past, from Scream’s Ghost Face to Freddy Kruger, to the Xenomorph from Alien. The latest is Chucky, and possibly a new operator from Rainbow Six: Siege. Players will just have to wait until late November to see which operator, or operators, get placed into the game. My bet’s on Caviera.