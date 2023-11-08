Dead by Daylight’s diverse cast of horror figures might just be getting a toy-sized update in the form of Chucky. The knife-wielding killer has earned multiple films with the orange-haired character as the centerpiece, but has he done enough to get into Dead by Daylight?
From Freddy Krueger to Pyramid Head, Dead by Daylight has one of the largest collections of horror figures you can find. Their dominance in the horror game genre is clearly shown by the giant number of killers at their disposal.
It would make sense if Chucky came along to join the crew.
Is Chucky coming to Dead by Daylight?
Hints from the Dead by Daylight developers suggest we will be getting Chucky soon. A familiar weapon used by Chucky is completely missing from an image shared by Dead by Daylight developers on Twitter on Nov. 7.
The image shows a knife rack with a stool sitting in front. The only horror villain small enough to warrant a stool is Chucky. This paired with the missing knife which bears a striking resemblance to Chucky’s favorite weapon is a strong sign we’ll be seeing him soon.
What killers can you play in Dead by Daylight?
There are currently 33 killers to play in Dead by Daylight. They include:
- Evan MacMillan – Trapper
- Philip Ojomo – Wraith
- Max Thompson Jr. – Hillbilly
- Sally Smithson – Nurse
- Michael Myers – Shape
- Lisa Sherwood – Hag
- Herman Carter – Doctor
- Anna – Huntress
- Bubba Sawyer – Cannibal
- Freddy Krueger – Nightmare
- Amanda Young – Pig
- Jeffrey Hawk – Clown
- Rin Yamaoka – Spirit
- Frank, Julie, Susie, Joey – Legion
- Adiris – Plague
- Danny Johnson – Ghost Face
- Demogorgon – Demogorgon
- Kazan Yamaoka – Oni
- Caleb Quinn – Deathslinger
- Pyramid Head – Executioner
- Talbot Grimes – Blight
- Charlotte & Victor Deshayes – Twins
- Ji-Woon Hak – Trickster
- Nemesis T-Type – Nemesis
- Elliot Spencer – Cenobite
- Carmina Mora – Artist
- Sadako Yamamura – Onryō
- Dredge – Dredge
- Albert Wesker – Mastermind
- Tarhos Kovács – Knight
- Adriana Imai – Skull Merchant
- HUX-A7-13 – Singularity
- Xenomorph – Xenomorph