Image Credit: Bethesda
The Nurse in Dead By Daylight
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight: Does DBD support cross-platform progression?

DBD's cross progression status has changed.
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 08:49 am

Dead by Daylight is available on various platforms, and if you own it on more than one, you likely want to know whether there’s cross-progression between them.

Cross-platform progression allows you to play a game on one platform and pick up where you left off on another. DBD historically hasn’t had this feature—but that’s about to change.

Does DBD have cross-progression?

DBD doesn’t currently have cross-platform progression, but support for this feature is coming on July 22.

In a July 16 X post, developer Behaviour Interactive confirmed cross-progression is coming to Dead by Daylight—though with some minor restrictions.

On PS5, PS4, Steam, Epic Games, and Microsoft PC, there will be shared progression, inventory paid currency, and DLC. On Nintendo Switch, there will be shared progression and inventory but not shared paid currency or DLC—but you can share from other platforms to Switch.

In other words, you can happily share progression and inventory between all platforms, but if you switch from PlayStation to Switch, for example, you won’t get access to your paid currency, and vice versa. If you buy DLC on PlayStation, you can access it on Switch, but if you buy it on Switch, you can’t access it on the PlayStation.

While these restrictions are a pain for Switch owners, your DBD content will be available across several platforms, so you can pick up and play where you please.

Author
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.
