Dead by Daylight Bardic Inspiration Perk, explained

Bardic Inspiration is a term known by those who play Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) or Baldur’s Gate 3, but what is it doing in Dead by Daylight? The horror game is having a DnD-themed month through June, and with it comes a new survivor with the Bardic Inspiration Perk.

What is the Bardic Inspiration Perk in DBD?

The new Survivor in the DnD chapter is Aestri Yazar, a bard with three perks: Mirrored Illusion, Bardic Inspiration, and Still Sight. Bardic Inspiration is used near other survivors to increase the repair progress. If you’re unlucky, though, it might alert the Killer.

In DnD, all actions go through a die roll, normally a 20-sided die called a D20. The number you get determines the consequence of that action. The Dungeon Master will call for a Skill Check, meaning you must roll a D20 to know if you succeeded. Interestingly, Bardic Inspiration requires a D8 in DnD, but Dead by Daylight‘s developer preferred to keep the famous D20 for this Perk.

You’ll know if you succeeded or failed in the action depending on the number you get from the D20. The higher the number you need to get, the more difficult the action is. So, if you only need to get a five, that action is very easy, but if you need a 20, it’s more challenging.

If you get the number one when rolling the D20, it’s a critical failure, and you massively screwed that action. If you get a 20, you not only did that action succeed, but it went beyond expectations.

How the Bardic Inspiration Perk works in DBD

The Bardic Inspiration Perk is based on the Skill Check principle from DnD. When you press the Ability Button near a survivor, you roll a D20. If you get a number between two and 10, you grant a one-percent repair bonus increase; if the number is between 11 and 19, it’s a plus two-percent increase; if it’s a 20, you grant a plus three-percent repair progress increase.

If you get one in the D20, however, you scream and alert the Killer to your location. So, it’s a Perk based on luck, but your chances of helping are much higher than alerting the Killer. Plus, you get to see Aestri Yazar perform against Vecna.

