Dead by Daylight – All Lara Croft perks in DBD

Dead by Daylight has brought multiple iconic characters into the fog, pitting Survivors against a horde of deadly Killers across horror franchises. The Tomb Raider, Lara Croft, has found herself dragged into this madness and has several distinct perks she uses to survive.

Recommended Videos

As an expert in survival, Lara Croft has several tools to make her life easier. Although she can’t fight the Killer, she can evade them and help her team stay alive to reach the end of the match. The best way to do this is by mastering Lara Croft’s perks and learning how they work in Dead by Daylight.

How Lara Croft perks work in Dead by Daylight

Escape enemies using Lara Croft’s survival perks. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Like other Survivors, Lara Croft begins with three starting perks. These are initially unlocked when you purchase this character in Dead by Daylight, and you can add them to other characters the more you play Lara Croft and Prestige her. These are the three perks Lara Croft gets in Dead by Daylight: Finesse, Hardened, and Specialist.

The Finesse perk focuses on Lara’s expertise in jumping over objects and her unique experience exploring unorthodox environments. With this skill, Finesse enhances the character’s vaulting skill by 20 percent, granting them a Fast Vault. But it does have a cooldown of 40/35/30 seconds after this vault, so expect to use it sparingly.

The second perk, Hardened, highlights Lara’s history of knowing how to hold back. She keeps a level head regardless of how stressful things are, even if Albert Wesker or Freddy Krueger is chasing her down. If you have Hardened, whenever you unlock a chest or cleanse a totem, the perk activates, suppressing your character’s urge to scream from any cause, revealing the Killer’s aura to you for three/four/five seconds.

The final perk that comes with Lara Croft is called Specialist. Lara truly shines in tough situations where survival hangs on the blade of a knife and she can show her prowess, even if she’s trying to avoid a deadly Killer. With this perk, whenever you unlock or rummage through a chest, Specialist receives a token, and you can hold up to six tokens. When you succeed on a great repair skill check at a Generator, it uses all the tokens you’ve gathered up, permanently reducing the Repair Charges for that generator by two/three/four charges per token, for a maximum of 12/18/24 charges.

These perks unlock when you purchase Lara Croft, but you can use them on other characters as you Prestige with her in Dead by Daylight.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy