Dead by Daylight – All DBD Twitch drops and how to claim them

Twitch drops have returned to Dead by Daylight, and you can unlock them for your account if you meet the requirements. Like all Twitch drops, these rewards won’t last forever, so you want to quickly jump on them by watching the correct streamers.

There are a few requirements you have to meet before you can earn these Twitch drops, though. You want to make sure to have the correct accounts created and connect them with your existing Twitch account, and you want to ensure these rewards go to the correct Dead by Daylight account. You might play the game on multiple platforms, but sending them to your ideal platform is best.

How to redeem Twitch drops in Dead by Daylight

You need to create a Behaviour Account to earn Twitch Drop rewards. Image via Behaviour Interactive

The latest Twitch drops for Dead by Daylight players will be available from July 16 to 30, right before Lara Croft goes live and as a lead-up to the highly anticipated 2v8 game mode. You have two weeks to earn all three rewards before time runs out and these rewards disappear back into the fog. You can earn three rewards during this promotion: Weary Eyes, Unwanted Attention, and Back Home.

➡ Pre-register now and start earning these Twitch Drops today at 11AM ET during our July Release & 2v8 Livestream!



🔗 https://t.co/lPZ7uChpub pic.twitter.com/G1yU57xsAU — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) July 16, 2024

The Twitch rewards go to your account as you watch official Dead by Daylight streams. Steamers need to enable reward drops on their channels while streaming the game. If they do not have the drops enabled category on their video, they won’t grant you any watch time for these rewards. You must watch for at least six hours to unlock all three items.

Before you unlock these rewards and place them on your account, ensure you have a Behaviour account. You want to go to the Dead by Daylight website and visit the Twitch section. Here’s a full breakdown of what you need to do to earn your Twitch drop rewards in Dead by Daylight and how to redeem your in-game items.

Create or sign in with your Behaviour account. You can create your Behaviour account on the Dead by Daylight website. After signing in with your Behaviour account, connect it with your Twitch account. You must be logged into your Twitch and Behaviour accounts on the same browser. Once these two accounts are connected, select the platform where you play Dead by Daylight. You can now redeem your in-game rewards, but not before you watch six hours of Dead by Daylight on Twitch.

When you’ve unlocked all three rewards, they should appear in-game when you log into Dead by Daylight. Again, ensure you’ve claimed your rewards in Twitch after receiving them. They should appear in your in-game rewards section on your account before transferring over to your Dead by Daylight account.

