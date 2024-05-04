All Dead by Daylight Splendor Tome 19 challenges and rewards

Dead by Daylight has introduced players to a new Tome known as the Tome 19: Splendor. Tomes act as season passes for the game, bringing a set of new challenges for cosmetic unlocks.
Here is a comprehensive list of all the challenges featured in Dead by Daylight’s Tome 19: Splendor, broken down into three categories: Survivor, Killer, and General.
All Dead By Daylight Tome 19 week 1 challenges
The Tome 19 challenges are rolled out gradually on a weekly basis, with a total of four pages across the pass. Week 1 features 17 challenges: To maximize your share in the collection of acquiring all of what the Rift Pass has to offer, try completing all of them.
All Killer challenges in week 1
|Edition Number
|Challenge Name
|How to complete
|Rewards
|01
|Bloody Good
|Hit Survivors with your weapon a total of six times. This challenge can be accomplished over multiple trials.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|02
|Anger Management
|Destroy pallets a total of five times.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|03
|Carry On
|Carry a survivor over 50 meters as the Killer.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|04
|Crushing Dominance
|Knock down survivors two times. This can be done in multiple trials.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|05
|Mechanical Murder (Master Challenge)
|While playing as the Artist, damage the generator a total of two times in a single trial.
|8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and Carmina Lore entry.
|06
|Dark Adherent (Master Challenge)
|Hook survivor a total of three times. This can done in multiple trials.
|8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.
|07
|Swarm of Darkness (Master Challenge)
|Swarm six survivors while they’re working on a generator, an unopened chest, or a Totem. This can be done while playing as the Artist over multiple trials.
|8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.
All Survivor challenges in week 1
|Edition Number
|Challenge Name
|How to complete
|Rewards
|01
|By Any Means Necessary
|While being chased by a Killer, drop a pallet. This needs to be done once.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|02
|Generosity
|Heal survivors equivalent to a total health state. This needs to be done once while playing as a survivor.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|03
|Appeal to Heal
|Use a full Med-Kit to heal yourself. This needs to be done once.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|04
|Deadly Race
|Get chased by a Killer for 30 seconds. This needs to be done once.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|05
|Diversionary tactics (Master Challenge)
|Play as Zarina Kassir and lure the Killer within a 15-meter radius of a Generator marked by Red Herring within the final 30 seconds.
|8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.
|06
|Jump Start (Master Challenge)
|Vault over pallets or debris a total of two times while being chased by the Killer. This can be done in multiple trials.
|8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.
|07
|Core memory: Terrifying Ananmesis
|Collect two Memory Shards and synchronize the Memory. Memory Shards appear only after the appropriate challenge is equipped.
|8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.
All General challenges in week 1
|Edition Number
|Challenge Name
|How to complete
|Rewards
|01
|Amateur Ornithologist
|Disturb 20 crows by walking up to them.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|02
|Bloody Rewards
|Earn a sum total of 40,000 Bloodpoints.
|5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints.
|03
|Glyph Seeker
|Speak with a Red Glyph
|8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.
Completing all of the challenges across three categories of Tome 19: Splendor will reward you with an additional 10 Rift Fragments, a Brushstroke Badge, and access to the second page of the weekly challenges. Week 2 challenges go live starting May 6, 2024, and we will update this page at that time.