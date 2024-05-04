All Dead by Daylight Splendor Tome 19 challenges and rewards

Dead by Daylight has introduced players to a new Tome known as the Tome 19: Splendor. Tomes act as season passes for the game, bringing a set of new challenges for cosmetic unlocks.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the challenges featured in Dead by Daylight’s Tome 19: Splendor, broken down into three categories: Survivor, Killer, and General.

All Dead By Daylight Tome 19 week 1 challenges

The Tome 19 challenges are rolled out gradually on a weekly basis, with a total of four pages across the pass. Week 1 features 17 challenges: To maximize your share in the collection of acquiring all of what the Rift Pass has to offer, try completing all of them.

All Killer challenges in week 1

Edition Number Challenge Name How to complete Rewards 01 Bloody Good Hit Survivors with your weapon a total of six times. This challenge can be accomplished over multiple trials. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 02 Anger Management Destroy pallets a total of five times. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 03 Carry On Carry a survivor over 50 meters as the Killer. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 04 Crushing Dominance Knock down survivors two times. This can be done in multiple trials. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 05 Mechanical Murder (Master Challenge) While playing as the Artist, damage the generator a total of two times in a single trial. 8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and Carmina Lore entry. 06 Dark Adherent (Master Challenge) Hook survivor a total of three times. This can done in multiple trials. 8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter. 07 Swarm of Darkness (Master Challenge) Swarm six survivors while they’re working on a generator, an unopened chest, or a Totem. This can be done while playing as the Artist over multiple trials. 8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.

All Survivor challenges in week 1

Edition Number Challenge Name How to complete Rewards 01 By Any Means Necessary While being chased by a Killer, drop a pallet. This needs to be done once. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 02 Generosity Heal survivors equivalent to a total health state. This needs to be done once while playing as a survivor. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 03 Appeal to Heal Use a full Med-Kit to heal yourself. This needs to be done once. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 04 Deadly Race Get chased by a Killer for 30 seconds. This needs to be done once. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 05 Diversionary tactics (Master Challenge) Play as Zarina Kassir and lure the Killer within a 15-meter radius of a Generator marked by Red Herring within the final 30 seconds. 8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter. 06 Jump Start (Master Challenge) Vault over pallets or debris a total of two times while being chased by the Killer. This can be done in multiple trials. 8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter. 07 Core memory: Terrifying Ananmesis Collect two Memory Shards and synchronize the Memory. Memory Shards appear only after the appropriate challenge is equipped. 8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.

All General challenges in week 1

Edition Number Challenge Name How to complete Rewards 01 Amateur Ornithologist Disturb 20 crows by walking up to them. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 02 Bloody Rewards Earn a sum total of 40,000 Bloodpoints. 5 Rift Fragments, 15,000 Bloodpoints. 03 Glyph Seeker Speak with a Red Glyph 8 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Compendium chapter.

Completing all of the challenges across three categories of Tome 19: Splendor will reward you with an additional 10 Rift Fragments, a Brushstroke Badge, and access to the second page of the weekly challenges. Week 2 challenges go live starting May 6, 2024, and we will update this page at that time.

