An image of the base game Survivors with some of the Killers in Dead by Daylight
Image via Behaviour Interactive.
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight’s Tome 19 update is like a box of chocolates—you never know what you’re going to get

There’s also a new Rift Pass and some new cosmetics.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 04:50 am

Dead by Daylight’s Tome 19—Splendor content update adds a new rift patch, cosmetics, and challenges, as well as a new limited event in which all Survivors and the Killer start the match with randomized Perks.

Recommended Videos

The new event, Chaos Shuffle, scheduled for early May, aims to drastically change the way players enjoy the game. 

In Dead by Daylight, Survivors and Killers get to pick their Perks and Items before the start of the match. While this lets players play the game in a variety of ways, it can make many Survivors and Killers play predictably.

During Dead by Daylight’s lifespan, developer Behaviour Interactive has often tried to balance out the Perks to create an even playing environment, but most of the time, players stick with similar builds and playstyles.

Dead by Daylight Chaos Shuffle modifier announcement
Things are about to get random. Image via Behaviour

The idea of Chaos Shuffle is to break the artificially placed meta build for Perks and make the players use what they have as soon as the match starts. 

This limited event will likely go live sometime during Tome 19, which went live on April 23. It will also feature a new Rift Pass and cosmetics.  

We do not doubt that this limited event will cause a lot of chaotic matches, but we also feel this is exactly what Dead by Daylight needs. After eight years since its release, the game has become somewhat predictable, and a randomizer event like this should be just what the Dead by Daylight community needs. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Xenomorph Dead by Daylight builds (April 2024)
The Xenomorph from the Alien DLC in Dead by Daylight.
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Best Xenomorph Dead by Daylight builds (April 2024)
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Dead by Daylight players think one survivor item is completely useless: ‘They need to change it’
Michal Myers is stalking a survivor
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight players think one survivor item is completely useless: ‘They need to change it’
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to commune with Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight
How to commune with Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
How to commune with Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Xenomorph Dead by Daylight builds (April 2024)
The Xenomorph from the Alien DLC in Dead by Daylight.
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Best Xenomorph Dead by Daylight builds (April 2024)
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Dead by Daylight players think one survivor item is completely useless: ‘They need to change it’
Michal Myers is stalking a survivor
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight players think one survivor item is completely useless: ‘They need to change it’
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to commune with Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight
How to commune with Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
How to commune with Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 17, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.