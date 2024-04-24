Dead by Daylight’s Tome 19 update is like a box of chocolates—you never know what you’re going to get

Dead by Daylight’s Tome 19—Splendor content update adds a new rift patch, cosmetics, and challenges, as well as a new limited event in which all Survivors and the Killer start the match with randomized Perks.

The new event, Chaos Shuffle, scheduled for early May, aims to drastically change the way players enjoy the game.

Gold nor silk can conceal the smell of fear.

Tome 19: SPLENDOR has opened. Discover the memories of The Artist and Zarina Kassir, explore the Premium Track to instantly unlock The Trapper’s Cash-Trapped Outfit, and much more. pic.twitter.com/Qv3LVszRzI — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) April 23, 2024

In Dead by Daylight, Survivors and Killers get to pick their Perks and Items before the start of the match. While this lets players play the game in a variety of ways, it can make many Survivors and Killers play predictably.

During Dead by Daylight’s lifespan, developer Behaviour Interactive has often tried to balance out the Perks to create an even playing environment, but most of the time, players stick with similar builds and playstyles.

Things are about to get random. Image via Behaviour

The idea of Chaos Shuffle is to break the artificially placed meta build for Perks and make the players use what they have as soon as the match starts.

This limited event will likely go live sometime during Tome 19, which went live on April 23. It will also feature a new Rift Pass and cosmetics.

We do not doubt that this limited event will cause a lot of chaotic matches, but we also feel this is exactly what Dead by Daylight needs. After eight years since its release, the game has become somewhat predictable, and a randomizer event like this should be just what the Dead by Daylight community needs.

