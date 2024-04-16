How to beat the Klaus fight in Dave the Diver

You can hunt several Sharks in Dave the Diver, but none come closer to the might of the great white shark—Klaus.

After defeating the Truck Hermit Crab and Mantis Shrimp, on a random stormy night, an NPC named Clara will raft toward your boat and ask you to find Klaus’ underwater hideout in the Blue Hole. Clara will also tell you that one of the whirlpools generated by the white shark killed her husband, and she’s looking for revenge.

The infamous white shark is notoriously quick and is one of the most challenging bosses to kill in Dave the Diver. Here’s how to defeat him and unlock one of the rarest charms.

How to defeat Klaus in Dave the Diver

Before diving into the Blue Hole, make sure that you have long-range weapons, such as the sniper. You cannot challenge Klaus in a short-range fight, as it can chew through your existence instantly and spit you out. You always need to maintain space between the boss and yourself.

Just like other boss battles on a stormy night, you can’t access Cobra’s Shop to purchase consumables to help you in the fight. So before entering the vortex, you need to scan the nearby items and weapon boxes to get more oxygen or weapon upgrades that might aid you in your boss fight.

Charms drastically increase your chances of survival. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can wear the Sea People Bracelet charm, which allows you to survive longer after running out of oxygen, or the Dolphin Necklace, which provides a 30 percent faster dash to help you with mobility to dodge incoming charges from the white shark. One dangerous ability of Klaus is his iconic whirlpools, which always hurt a lot. When he is performing the whirlpools, concentrate on dodging them effectively rather than being aggressive to conserve your oxygen.

Once you have dealt around 400 damage, there is a cutscene showing Klaus entering a frenzy mode. During this phase, you’ll have to go all out and damage the shark continuously at a rapid rate.

Klaus is one the hardest late-game bosses to defeat in Dave the Diver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need to defeat Klaus; you need to deal roughly 700 damage before Clara literally appears out of nowhere and sucker punches Klaus into its deep slumber. After that, you can harvest Klaus’ fin, which unlocks a new recipe in Bancho’s Sushi restaurant.

Once you take the vortex back to the surface, you should see Clara waiting at the boat for you. She’ll reward you with a Shark-Teeth Necklace charm. When equipped, the charm increases the base damage of a Harpoon Gun by 15 percent, which is particularly helpful in catching high-level fish alive.

After that, you’ll get a “Super Rare Boss Card” for Klaus in the Marinca trading card collection in Dave the Diver.

