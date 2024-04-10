Does Dave the Diver have multiplayer co-op?

Dave the Diver took the world by storm when it launched in 2023. The game gives you a unique and interesting perspective as a diver exploring unnaturally treacherous waters. As fun as the game is, many players are wondering whether it has multiplayer features.

Does Dave the Diver have multiplayer?

Dave the Diver does not have multiplayer features. Developer MINTROCKET designed the game for solo players, describing it as a “casual, single-player adventure RPG experience.” As such, the development team has no future plans to add multiplayer features, be it PVP or co-op, but is that really a bad thing?

Depending on which side of the fence you lie on, you might see things differently.

Should Dave the Diver have multiplayer?

Solo diving is part of the experience. Image via MintRocket

Opinions are split on this matter. While many players enjoy multiplayer games, Dave the Diver’s playstyle emphasizes solo exploration and management, so it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. However, the charming aesthetics and engaging gameplay have fostered a loyal fanbase that enjoys the game for what it is: a solo deep-sea exploration mission.

Most players tend to agree that Dave the Diver works as intended as a single-player game. This is because a lot of the challenges, like shark battles, would be trivialized with the addition of co-op multiplayer. Finding ideal weapons to fight is more rewarding when you’re exploring alone.

If you’re a fan of multiplayer games, MINTROCKET has also announced that a new MOBA game is currently in the works, so stay tuned for more.

