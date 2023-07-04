How many chapters does Dave the Diver have?

Dave the Diver is a unique underwater RPG experience by MINTROCKET. The chill environment and gameplay experience of the title have already succeeded in pulling over 50,000 players during its very first week in July 2023, and fans learning the ropes have been quick to continue with the game’s main storyline.

Each chapter sends players to explore new parts of Dave the Diver, complete with areas and interesting new tasks. If you’ve been wondering how long it takes to beat Dave, knowing how many chapters there are can give you a good idea.

How many chapters are there in Dave the Diver?

Dave the Diver has seven chapters, as of July 2023. There’s also a prologue at the beginning which takes place before chapter one.

In addition to main story quests, players are also able to find side missions in each of the Dave the Diver chapters. As time goes on, MINTROCKET could eventually add more chapters to the shock-hit title since it was first released with three chapters. The remaining four were added after the title’s June 28 release.

How long does it take to beat Dave the Diver?

It takes around nine to 11 hours to beat Dave the Diver. The exact timing may vary on your gameplay habits and how many side missions you complete in each chapter. As mentioned above, this could change once new chapters are added.

Dave the Diver has plans to become available on Nintendo Switch by the end of 2023, and the title could also come to PlayStation and Xbox, depending on its success.

In the meantime, players can also play Dave the Diver on Steam Deck and explore simple yet elegant mechanics like transfer.

