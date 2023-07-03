Is Dave the Diver coming to PS or Xbox?

Dave the Diver hit the ground running on Steam at the end of June 2023. The adventure deep-sea exploring RPG captured the heart of many fans, and players on other platforms are already wondering whether the title will expand its reach to PlayStation and Xbox.

At time of writing, the casual and wholesome diving experience can only be enjoyed by PC and SteamDeck players. If you’re on a different gaming platform and looking to try out Dave the Diver, the cloud of mystery surrounding the game’s future availability could be costing you some sleep.

Will Dave the Diver come to PlayStation or Xbox?

It’s currently unclear whether Dave the Diver will release on new platforms like PlayStation or Xbox.

However, Dave the Diver developers have plans to make the game available on Nintendo Switch by the end of 2023. This info was shared at the end of the game’s official launch trailer. At the bottom of the outro, players can spot a Nintendo Switch icon with “in 2023” next to it.

Considering MINTROCKET has plans to push Dave the Diver to other platforms outside of PC, a console release might also be in the books for the title. Its overall success on both PC and Nintendo Switch is likely to dictate the game’s future.

Any news about potential console releases are likely to drop alongside huge content updates for Dave the Diver, so we advise fans to keep an eye on MINTROCKET’s official YouTube account.

