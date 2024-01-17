Category:
Indies

Dave the Diver studio surprises players with upcoming 3D MOBA title

Wakerunners it is.
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 03:56 pm
Wakerunners
Image via Mintrocket

Mintrocket, the developer behind the highly-acclaimed adventure game Dave the Diver, revealed its next project today. This time, it will be a 3D MOBA title.

The developer released the official teaser of its upcoming title. Called Wakerunners, the game is set in a dystopian sci-fi world where players can enter in either four-vs-four or five-vs-five matches. Obviously, the game looks a lot different compared to Dave the Diver in terms of the overall aesthetic of characters, the environment on offer, and the game’s genre. But this isn’t the first time Mintrocket has tried out a vastly different type of game post-Dave the Diver success, and it likely won’t be the last.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
A male cyborg-like character from Wakerunners, wearing his blue jacket.
Another MOBA is on the way. Image via Mintrocket.

Wakerunners is a post-apocalyptic team-based action game set on a future Earth, offering a unique blend of fast-paced combat, diverse characters, and engaging game modes in a Top-Down PVP setting,” the game’s official Steam description reads. The description goes on to describe the game’s title as a combination of the words “Waker,” which are humans with special abilities, and “Runners,” for the “ability to accelerate and decelerate.”

The game will have five game modes at launch. These are Team Deathmatch, Control Conquest Mode, Command Siege Mode, Escort Mode, and Raider Mode. Seven playable characters will also be available, but they are still currently unnamed at time of writing.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Mintrocket also confirmed that players may “swap characters mid-battle,” allowing for a wide variety of ability usage and counterpicking. This could be something to watch out for since most MOBA games allow players to only use one hero for the entirety of a match.

A playtest for Wakerunners will be live from Feb. 5 to 12 where everyone can join, and it won’t require codes or early signups. You can visit the game’s official website, as well as Wakerunnersofficial Steam listing, to learn more.

related content

Read Article Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Ouu-59 main entrance in Lethal Company
Category:
Indies
Indies
Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Disciples dancing around a statue naked.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
A lamb and a follower stand in the middle of a circle of hooded cultists
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Dancing animals from Cult of the Lamb
Category:
Indies
Indies
All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Cult of the Lamb egg being thrown in sky
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 16, 2024

Related Content

Read Article Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Ouu-59 main entrance in Lethal Company
Category:
Indies
Indies
Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Disciples dancing around a statue naked.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
A lamb and a follower stand in the middle of a circle of hooded cultists
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Dancing animals from Cult of the Lamb
Category:
Indies
Indies
All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Cult of the Lamb egg being thrown in sky
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 16, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

David Gealogo
Strategic Content Writer for Dot Esports from the Philippines, mainly for Marvel Snap, Fortnite, card games, MOBA, battle-royale, general gaming, and more. Previously wrote news articles and guides for Gfinity Esports, Sportskeeda, Esports.net, and GINX Esports TV. Also a competitive Marvel Snap player under my in-game name: Davidwaaaa, a leaderboard Infinite player and joining multiple Snap tournaments. Sheesh. Let's get in touch: dgealogo@gmail.com