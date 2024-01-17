Dave the Diver studio surprises players with upcoming 3D MOBA title

Mintrocket, the developer behind the highly-acclaimed adventure game Dave the Diver, revealed its next project today. This time, it will be a 3D MOBA title.

The developer released the official teaser of its upcoming title. Called Wakerunners, the game is set in a dystopian sci-fi world where players can enter in either four-vs-four or five-vs-five matches. Obviously, the game looks a lot different compared to Dave the Diver in terms of the overall aesthetic of characters, the environment on offer, and the game’s genre. But this isn’t the first time Mintrocket has tried out a vastly different type of game post-Dave the Diver success, and it likely won’t be the last.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Another MOBA is on the way. Image via Mintrocket.

“Wakerunners is a post-apocalyptic team-based action game set on a future Earth, offering a unique blend of fast-paced combat, diverse characters, and engaging game modes in a Top-Down PVP setting,” the game’s official Steam description reads. The description goes on to describe the game’s title as a combination of the words “Waker,” which are humans with special abilities, and “Runners,” for the “ability to accelerate and decelerate.”

The game will have five game modes at launch. These are Team Deathmatch, Control Conquest Mode, Command Siege Mode, Escort Mode, and Raider Mode. Seven playable characters will also be available, but they are still currently unnamed at time of writing.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Mintrocket also confirmed that players may “swap characters mid-battle,” allowing for a wide variety of ability usage and counterpicking. This could be something to watch out for since most MOBA games allow players to only use one hero for the entirety of a match.

A playtest for Wakerunners will be live from Feb. 5 to 12 where everyone can join, and it won’t require codes or early signups. You can visit the game’s official website, as well as Wakerunners‘ official Steam listing, to learn more.