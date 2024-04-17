silver titan triggerfish vs dave
Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver: Silver Titan Triggerfish location and how to catch

Bullets ricochet.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Apr 16, 2024

The Silver Titan Triggerfish is a tough catch in Dave the Diver, especially because it refuses to take any damage.

I don’t think it’s possible to run out of content in Dave the Diver. Even if you’re done with the restaurant manager life, you can dedicate yourself to catching all the fish, feeding your GYAO, or hunting down all FishMon targets.

Whatever you do, the Silver Titan Triggerfish is a prime catch. You’ve likely crossed paths with it before, and no matter how many harpoons you throw, it stands its ground. In this guide, I’ll show you how to gear up to catch the Silver Titan Triggerfish in Dave the Diver.

How to catch a Silver Titan Triggerfish in Dave the Diver

silver titan fight
Get ’em, Dave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a Silver Titan Triggerfish in Dave the Diver, equip a Lightning Rifle or a lightning Harpoon tip and dive below 50 meters.

Where to find Silver Titan Triggerfish

This Fishmon spawns in the Blue Hole Medium Depth and below. I managed to find it pretty close to the surface, so there’s no need to get extra oxygen supplies to defeat this foe. Instead, get as much offensive gear as you can.

How to beat the Silver Titan Triggerfish

The Silver Titan Triggerfish is a unique catch that won’t budge unless you zap it with an electric weapon. The Shock Rifle is completely ineffective against him, though, so make sure you’ve got the Lightning Rifle before heading out, or trust your luck to find an electric Harpoon tip while you’re out on your underwater expedition. 

Once you spot the Silver Titan Triggerfish, aim to stun it with your electric weapon. Shooting a nearby fish with electricity will chain the shock to the Silver Titan Triggerfish. Repeat this tactic until the fish is completely stunned.

Silver Titan Triggerfish rewards

As a reward for catching the Silver Titan Triggerfish in Dave the Diver, you get 1,500 gold.

How to unlock the Lightning Rifle in Dave the Diver

electricity weapon
Say no more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Lightning Rifle in Dave the Diver, dive into the Blue Hole and collect blueprints by bringing weapons back. Once you gather the blueprints, you can get Duff to craft this gun using the following materials:

  • One Basic Underwater Rifle
  • Three Comb Jelly Electric Organs
  • 15 Fragments
  • 200 Gold

This Lightning Rifle deals 26, but you can later upgrade the Lightning Rifle to a Lightning Rifle Two, which deals 30 damage. Here’s what you need for the upgrade:

  • One Lightning Rifle
  • Five Marbled Electric Ray Electroplaxs
  • 50 Fragments
  • 1000 Gold

The Silver Titan Triggerfish won’t be a match for you in Dave the Diver when you’ve got the upgraded Lightning Rifle equipped.

Read Article How to beat the Klaus fight in Dave the Diver
Klaus is one of the hardest bosses in kill in Dave the Diver
Category: Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver
How to beat the Klaus fight in Dave the Diver
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How long is Dave the Diver?
Dave the Diver inside Duwa's Workshop
Category: Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver
How long is Dave the Diver?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How to raise GYAOS in Dave the Diver
baby gyao
Category: Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver
How to raise GYAOS in Dave the Diver
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 16, 2024
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?