Dave the Diver Cookiecutter Shark location and how to catch

As you journey along Dave on his quest to juggle his diving and restaurant managing duties, you face many treacherous beasts in Dave the Diver.

Recommended Videos

Bagging the Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver isn’t a walk in the park. Despite not being the toughest adversary among all fish, this slippery creature eludes even the most seasoned divers as it prowls the ocean depths. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and catch a Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver.

Cookiecutter Shark location in Dave the Diver

Nice catch, Dave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can catch a Cookiecutter Shark between 130m and 250m deep during the day and at night using a Tier 4 Tranquilizer gun. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Upgrade your gear by completing story missions and leveling up your oxygen tank and diving suit. These two help you survive the Depths of Dave the Diver. Dive into The Blue Hole, the hauntingly deep-sea locale where the Cookiecutter Shark lurks. Whether it’s day or night, this predator awaits. Descend to depths greater than 130m. This shark prowls anywhere between 130m to 250m.

How to catch the Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver

When you pot a Cookiecutter Shark, approach it with caution. Use a Tier 4 Tranquilizer gun to sedate the shark or a harpoon with elemental tips to subdue it from a distance. Poison or fire harpoon tips are the best to catch a Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver.

Make sure to keep Dave safe by dodging the Cookiecutter Shark’s attacks. While not lightning-fast, it’s agile enough to take a chunk out of him if you’re not careful. Use the vastness of The Depths to outmaneuver the beast.

Once captured, capitalize on your catch by selling it at Sushi Bancho. Choose between Cookiecutter Shark Sushi for 75 coins and a taste rating of 27, or Deep Fish Tempura for 395 coins and a taste rating of 140.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more