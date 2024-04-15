All Operator codes in Dave the Diver and unlockable rewards

You can add a little extra flair to your underwater adventures and sushi restaurant in Dave the Diver. The game’s developers have hidden a few exclusive items just waiting to be unlocked with special Operator codes.

So, not only does your Operator offer a friendly chat, but she’s also your key to these surprises. While the items won’t necessarily give you a competitive edge, they can really add an extra layer of enjoyment in Dave the Diver.

After spending hours exploring the depths of the ocean and meticulously managing your sushi restaurant, a fresh coat of paint or a quirky decoration can work wonders for your motivation.

How To Find Operator Codes in Dave the Diver

Operator codes in Dave the Diver can be pretty tricky to find, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t uncover them all right away. These are cleverly hidden throughout the game, waiting for eagle-eyed players to spot them. So, where should you look? Well, you might stumble upon a code while exploring the underwater world. They can be found on tablets and stones in these regions. You need to examine items more closely while diving to reveal the hidden code.

But the codes aren’t just hidden in the depths. Keep an eye on your inbox, too! Dave might receive messages containing Operator Codes, so don’t skip through those conversations too quickly. Now, once you’ve discovered a code, it’s time to claim your reward.

When you’re back on dry land, pull out your phone and open up the Call option. Scroll through your contacts until you spot the “Operator.” Contact her and select the “Claim Reward” option. Then, all you need to do is type in the code you found, and voila! Your reward is on its way.

All Operator codes in Dave the Diver

Dive in. Image via MintRocket

Code Where to Find It Cool Stuff You Get 5656DRAGON Look at the serial number on a magazine Dragon Boat Skin 4TWRS Check the promotional emails from Manbo Air Mango Air Poster Easteregg Behind the chicken coop Weathercock GREATKINGLONG – King Long Statue SEABLUEFOREVER Near the first spot you see John Watson and the Kronosaurus, down in the Glacial area Sea Blue Boat Skin YOUTOOZDAVE On the Youtooz website where they have the Dave the Diver Plush Dave the Diver Plush SEAPEOPLE On a pillar in the Sea People record room Sea People Tablet

Of course, there’s always the possibility of codes being hidden in regions we haven’t even accessed yet. Keep exploring, keep diving, and most importantly, keep having fun!

