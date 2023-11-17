Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out is not just a phenomenal song by The Smiths—it is also a phenomenal side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

This job involves virtually no combat or fighting, unless you count the intense moral struggle you’re bound to endure while playing through this gripping narrative. Read on to learn what choices you need to make during There Is a Light That Never Goes Out and how those choices will affect the outcome of the story.

How to start There Is a Light That Never Goes Out in Cyberpunk 2077

The job There Is a Light That Never Goes Out automatically begins when Sinnerman is completed. Outside of a vicious driving section, Sinnerman is not a difficult job to complete—although it does involve some surprising twists that you might assume were consequences of your actions, when in fact things were meant to happen the way that they did.

If you’re unsure about whether you’re properly completing Sinnerman, check out this guide.

Cyberpunk 2077: There Is a Light That Never Goes Out job guide

During Sinnerman, you will have gotten into the NCPD convoy with Joshua, Rachel, and Vasquez—all of whom have been cryptically speaking during the awkward ride. You won’t know exactly why, but Joshua is offering V the same amount of money that Bill Jablonsky was going to pay if you spend the day with him. It probably goes without saying, but you should accept Joshua’s offer if you want to continue the job (this happens during Sinnerman. There Is a Light That Never Goes Out only starts once you accept the offer).

The group is on their way to a diner, but Joshua wants to make a stop along the way. More specifically, he wants V to watch and see what Joshua does on that stop. This guy is a major advocate for “show, don’t tell,” it seems. Once the NCPD car stops at this first location, Sinnerman is officially completed, and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out begins.

Zuleika’s house

This first stop is actually at the home of a woman whose brother was killed by Joshua years ago. This woman, named Zuleika, has wholeheartedly forgiven Joshua—and the two now share a close bond strengthened by religion. For this part of the job, V is simply meant to observe as Joshua and Zuleika debate what will happen next. There aren’t any job-altering decisions to be made in Zuleika’s home, but I highly recommend listening and following along closely, as tons of relevant and interesting information is laid out during this section.

Sounds like an uncle on Thanksgiving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zuleika and Joshua will argue over Joshua’s planned next step—which is crucifying himself as part of a Braindance that Rachel is producing. Joshua wants to do this because of his deep religious conviction, and Rachel is supporting it because of the eddies. Zuleika, who cares for Joshua despite his monstrous past, does not want him to go through with it.

After some deliberation, Zuleika’s mother will arrive at the house and demand that Joshua and V leave promptly. Apparently, she still hasn’t quite gotten over the whole “Joshua murdered her son” thing, even though it was a couple of years ago at this point. Sheesh. Anyway, return to Vasquez’s car with Joshua. Having learned why Joshua and Rachel are traveling together, you’re ready to head on to the next section of There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.

Rachel’s offer outside of the diner

Up next, lunchtime! Vasquez drives everyone to a diner to grab some grub, but outside, Rachel requests a moment alone with V. Joshua and Vasquez will head in while Rachel almost seems to physically block V from exiting the vehicle. I say “almost” because I know she knows better than to really try something like that with V.

Rachel has an offer for V. She’ll give you double what Joshua is paying if you agree to walk away right now and never come back. Why? She’s worried that all of V’s questions for Joshua are going to make him second guess his decision to be crucified for a BD. As Rachel states, a Braindance of a crucifixion is a greedy studio’s dream come true. Rachel is being driven solely by profit and couldn’t care less about Joshua (or really anything other than money).

This woman has no shame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The decision is yours to make, but if you accept Rachel’s bribe, There Is a Light That Never Goes Out ends right here, and you miss out on the rest of a fantastically written job. Not only that, but… seriously? You’re just as bad as Arasaka and Rachel.

Inside the diner

I’m assuming you refused Rachel’s offer and made it into the diner because I want to believe that people are generally good. If you accepted Rachel’s bribe, you don’t deserve to listen to The Smiths anymore, and this section doesn’t apply to you.

This is the part of the job that worried and confused me, because I thought I had said something wrong and ended my adventure alongside Joshua. In reality, V “leaves” Rachel and Joshua alone after lunch in the diner no matter what, and then Rachel texts V later to continue the job-line.

Too real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve made it into the diner by refusing Rachel’s bribe, you’ve ensured that you are able to continue with this story. As such, you can freely select dialogue options at your own discretion during the meal. Keep an extra eye out for the dialogue with Johnny as the meal concludes—you have a great opportunity to engage in a deep and meaningful conversation about the existence of souls, mortality, and whether or not there is a creator.

Continuing the storyline

If you rejected Rachel’s bribe, you will receive the next job in this storyline, which is called They Won’t Go When I Go, but some time will pass first. On the first night after the conversation in the diner, Rachel will text V to say that Joshua is panicking and V needs to come speak with him.