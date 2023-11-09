Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Sinnerman quest

Sinnerman is the first side job of a phenomenally written story-line in Cyberpunk 2077, but you need to make the right decisions during this first job to experience any of that later grandeur.

This guide will walk you through all of the caveats, quirks, and nuances of Sinnerman in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to start the Sinnerman side job

Starting this job doesn’t require you to go to a specific location like many side jobs do in Cyberpunk 2077, but there is a prerequisite job you need to have completed first. Conveniently, that prerequisite job is a main story job, so you won’t even have to go out of your.

After you complete Life During Wartime, a main job in Cyberpunk 2077, you will receive a text message that automatically starts Sinnerman. Your first objective is simple—sit and wait for somebody named Bill Jablonsky to come meet with you.

Cyberpunk 2077: Sinnerman walkthrough

The first thing you need to do to complete Sinnerman is head to the indicated parking lot and wait for Bill to show up. When he does, he will briefly explain why he hired you, and then tell you to get into his truck, where he promises to explain more.

Get into Bill’s truck

Apparently, a man sentenced to life in prison has been randomly released, and Bill wants to take this opportunity to get revenge on that man by following the NCPD transport car and murdering this man in cold blood, in broad daylight, as he sits in the back of a police car. Cool. Also, apparently you’re driving.

You just have to feel bad for this dude. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get in the car, you have a few different dialogue options to pry more information from Bill. Ask away or refrain to your heart’s content, as none of these dialogue choices in the car will affect the outcome of Sinnerman. You’re simply killing time while you wait for the NCPD car to drive by.

Follow the NCPD car

After a brief back and forth with Bill, the NCPD vehicle transporting the man Bill wants to murder will pass by. If you asked Bill why he is doing this, you will know that this man’s name Joshua Stephenson and that he murdered Bill’s wife for seemingly no reason before he was locked up. Yikes.

Following the NCPD transport is absolutely the hardest part of this job. In fact, I genuinely think it’s one of the hardest moments in all of Cyberpunk. This is because if you ever fall too far behind the car or do anything to get the police after you, Sinnerman will be failed, and you need to reload an earlier save if you want another chance at experiencing the fantastic storyline that comes after you get past this car chase section.

There is no secret technique to following the car, you just have to stay within 75 meters of it at all times and avoid any fender benders or… umm… speed-bumps (pedestrians). Sounds easy enough, right? God no.

Let me preface this rant by saying that I drive a lot in Cyberpunk. In fact, I literally do not fast travel. I’m not exaggerating—I have never once used a fast travel station in this game. I love the driving mechanics and because the city is so vibrant and alive, I feel like I would be missing out on some of the best world building elements of the game. So when I say I drive a lot, I mean A LOT.

Bill Jablonsky’s truck handles like it has four flat tires and it’s driving on an ice rink covered in oil and banana peels. Seriously, the car feels like a practical joke. But that’s not all—virtually every intersection that you pass while following the NCPD transport in Sinnerman has a programmed obstacle. Your timing is irrelevant—as you cross each intersection, a car will try to T-Bone you, or a garbage truck will make half a right turn before stopping in the middle of the road for no reason, or a pedestrian will decide it’s dying time.

Don’t take my word for it, I have the receipts. Here is a 13 second video in which three different cars run red lights to get in my way, and then a pedestrian literally dashes in front of my car. You can’t make this stuff up.

Seriously guys? Video by Dot Esports

So yeah, this part is frustrating. Anyway, after about a thousand tries you can start getting a feel for the awful handling on Bill’s truck, and you can recognize the pattern of what cars are going to attack you. It’s all preprogrammed, so the same terrible drivers will be terrible every time.

Exit the car and follow Bill

This is a part of the job that’s going to make a lot of players think they’ve done something wrong and want to reload an earlier save, even if that means going through the awful car chase portion again. Why? Because shortly after Bill exits the truck, he will be shot and killed.

Tip: Officer Vasquez will shoot Bill. Don’t worry, this was supposed to happen.

It’s counterintuitive, but Bill is meant to die during this job, and he’s meant to die right here and right now. Technically, you can save his life, but only by charging forward to kill the NCPD officer that is about to shoot him, and I highly recommend not doing that. This article goes into detail about why, but the short version is that saving Bill will lock you out of the rest of the job.

After Bill is dead, Vasquez and Joshua, the ex-prisoner that killed Bill’s wife, will shout back and forth—arguing about whether or not they should kill V. Vasquez, the cop, wants to—but Joshua, the convict, refuses. Huh.

Talk to Joshua

This is where the job gets interesting, and where it begins transitioning from a run of the mill side job to something truly special and unique. Joshua will ask V to spend a day with him, but he will be extremely vague about why.

You have the option to refuse, but that will end the job here, and trust me—you really don’t want to end the job here. If you play along, V will get into the car with Vasquez and Joshua. During a short drive, Joshua will explain a tiny bit more about his situation and how he wants to atone for the evil deeds he committed in the past.

This is so weird…Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joshua will also promise to pay you whatever amount you were promised to kill him in exchange for simply spending the day with him. If you agree, you will stay in the car until it parks at a diner, and Sinnerman will be completed. At this point, the job There is a Light That Never Goes Out will begin automatically. If you aren’t geeking out right now, stop what you’re doing and go listen to the song of that same name by The Smiths.

Sinnerman job summary