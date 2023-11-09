Cyberpunk 2077: Should you kill Bill Jablonsky or spare him?

Bill Jablonsky is an inciting character of a fantastically written side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

This man’s desire for revenge begins a morally complex and thought-provoking arc in the game, and that same desire is actually supposed to get Bill killed. This is Cyberpunk, though—very few things are set in stone. But, there is still the question of whether or not you should even bother trying to save Bill’s life at all.

Can you save Bill Jablonsky in Sinnerman in Cyberpunk 2077?

The simple answer is yes, you can save Bill Jablonsky. With that said, the method of doing so is pretty different than how you would normally navigate a tricky situation in Cyberpunk.

There are several different dialogue options available when you first enter Bill’s truck, including one Reflex Attribute option that lets you tell Bill that his plan is awful. None of your dialogue choices can lead to saving Bill, though. No matter what, Bill will exit the truck and storm toward Officer Vasquez, which results in Vasquez shooting and killing Bill.

So, how can you save Bill’s life? By killing Vasquez before he can kill Bill. If you do not intervene directly with violence, Bill will die. There aren’t any dialogue options that enable you to stop the altercation from playing out, you have to literally just exit the truck and rush forward to start a fight before Bill gets the chance to.

Officer Vasquez is a beefy boy, and this fight is pretty tough even on normal difficulty, but it can be done. If you save Bill Jablonsky’s life by killing Vasquez, the side job Sinnerman will be marked as complete, and you will get your payment.

No, I’M going to kill him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you save Bill Jablonsky or let him die?

I mentioned above that Sinnerman leads to a morally complex and thought-provoking narrative—this only happens if you let Bill die. This is how the job is “supposed” to go, and that is the reason that you aren’t given a direct or apparent method to save Bill.

If you save Bill, the job ends here, and you get paid.

If you let Vasquez shoot Bill, the job continues, you get to play through one of the most well-written jobs in the whole game, you eventually get paid the same amount of money you would earn if you save Bill, and you even get to do a job named after a Smiths song.

It feels bad because Bill is really not necessarily in the wrong here, but you should absolutely let Bill die during Sinnerman. If you save him, you’re depriving yourself of fantastic content and not getting anything back in return.