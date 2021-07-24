Off the heels of its Gucci collab, 100 Thieves names Lexus as next luxury brand partner

100 Thieves has added another impressive partner to its list, announcing Lexus as its first luxury auto partner just days after revealing a clothing collaboration with Gucci.

The organization announced its new partner with a short video of four of its content creators, Valkyrae, Enable, Yassuo, and Fuslie, stepping out of a Lexus. The 100 Thieves content house will be renamed the Lexus Content House, and Valkyae and Fuslie are now Lexus ambassadors.

We're proud to welcome @Lexus as the first luxury auto partner of 100 Thieves!



Since 1989, Lexus has been committed to be the visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers. Honored to have Lexus as the official sponsor of the content house. #100T #LexusPartner pic.twitter.com/bHLJCHeNcF — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 23, 2021

100 Thieves recently announced a collaboration with luxury clothing brand Gucci, which included a $2,400 backpack. The clothes modeled by the content creators for this collaboration are all relatively expensive, so think twice before trying to recreate an outfit. Lexus is another luxury brand with its cheapest vehicle starting at $33,000 and higher-end options starting at $101,000.

100 Thieves is also partnered with other notable names like AT&T, Twisted Tea, and Rockstar Energy. Each partnership or collaboration extends the organization’s reach and puts them in front of new audiences.

“We are so excited to partner with such a legendary and premium brand such as Lexus,” 100 Thieves founder and CEO Nadeshot said in a press release. “Both of our brands focus on quality and innovation within each of our industries. We’re so excited to show our fans our new set of wheels and all the amazing content to come out of the content house.”

Fans can expect collaborations between 100 Thieves and Lexus going forward as they create content and create “elevated experiences.”