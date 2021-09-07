TikTok reportedly overtakes YouTube in U.S. average watch time

TikTok members are reportedly watching more content each month than YouTube members, according to data from Android owners.

Based on data collected by analytics company App Annie and reported on by The Verge, U.S. TikTok users watch an average of over 24 hours of TikTok content a month, while U.S. YouTube users watch an average of over 22 hours of YouTube content a month. The report did not contain data from iPhone users, but among Android users, the difference is dramatic, particularly in the U.K.; British TikTok users watch an average of just below 26 hours of TikTok content, while YouTube users watch an average of less than 16 hours of YouTube content per month.

Despite these differences, YouTube still leads the way in terms of overall time spent on the service on Android devices. Viewers also spend more money on YouTube than TikTok, likely because of the former’s premium and subscription options. YouTube’s gigantic user base of two billion users worldwide is significantly larger than TikTok’s roughly 700 million users. In terms of time spent on all Android social media apps, TikTok ranks fifth, coming in behind YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Despite its lead in these statistics, YouTube recently launched its own TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts, in an attempt to compete with the monster platform. Shorts comes in the wake of Instagram Reels, which is yet another response to TikTok’s revolution of short-form video.