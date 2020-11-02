Xyp9x returns to Astralis’ CS:GO roster

The clutch master is back—and he’s ready to take Astralis back to the top.

One of the best CS:GO players of all time, Xyp9x, has returned to Astralis’ roster following his six-month break, the organization announced today. The Danish star took time off from competing due to stress and burnout, which also affected fellow teammate and in-game leader gla1ve, prompting his decision to temporarily step down in May.

Today, @AstralisCS begin their #BLASTPremier journey against @mibr in their 1000th map played total. 🔥



Oh, and the starting line-up features an old friend. 😉



Welcome back @Xyp9x. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1QGhd1Y20M — Astralis (@Astralisgg) November 2, 2020

Over the past few months, Astralis had several players step into the roster. For the first time in CS:GO history, Astralis had a seven-man rotation with Danish stars such as Bubzkji, JUGi, Snappi, and es3tag all filtered in and out of the roster.

But with Xyp9x’s return to the team, all of the players who weren’t a part of the original lineup have been removed from the starting five-man squad. While JUGi is teamless, Snappi joined c0ntact in June while es3tag, who stood out during his time with Astralis, joined Cloud9 in October.

Xyp9x, who won four Majors alongside Astralis, is considered one of the greatest clutch players of all time. The organization has won the past three Majors in a row and countless tournaments, such as BLAST Pro Series Global Finals in December 2019 and IEM Katowice in March 2019.

Xyp9x and the rest of Astralis are set to go head to head against MIBR’s new lineup later today at 9:30am CT in the BLAST Premier Fall Series. If Astralis win, they’ll face off against the victor of G2 vs. FURIA tomorrow.