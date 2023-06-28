World-class CS:GO coach open to offers ahead of CS2

Former Ninjas in Pyjamas’ head coach and technical director Björn “THREAT” Pers wants to come back to the competitive scene in time for CS2‘s release if he’s “given the right team”, the Swede announced on June 28.

THREAT has been on the sidelines since he stepped down as NiP’s technical director in December 2022, stating that he missed “working closely with a team” and wanted to have a more “direct impact”. The 35-year-old has been a free agent ever since but wanted to reiterate to the community that he’s open to offers ahead of CS2.

“As a few negotiations with teams have fallen through and with the upcoming release of CS2 I would like to state that I’m currently a free agent,” THREAT wrote on Twitter. “[I] am interested to go all-in given the right team.”

THREAT has a long history with NiP in CS:GO, having worked for the organization as head coach between 2016 and 2018, and later on between 2020 and 2021. He also was a technical director from December 2021 to December 2022 and a strategic coach for two months in 2019.

During these periods, THREAT worked with all-Swedish and international lineups and helped NiP to remain fairly competitive despite never reaching the high ceiling the organization had in the early days of professional CS:GO. He was their coach when they won DreamHack Masters Malmö in April 2016, IEM Oakland in November 2017, and most recently IEM Fall Europe in October 2021.

Based on what THREAT said in December 2022, he’s probably looking to be a head coach instead of taking the role of director once again. Given that several teams are accessing their options and organizations that previously departed CS:GO are coming back for CS2, THREAT will likely not stay unemployed for too long.

