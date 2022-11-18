Why isn’t dev1ce playing CS:GO, and when will he be back?

Dev1ce, one of the superstars of CS:GO, has been inactive from pro play since December 2021, when he was still repping Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The Danish AWPer spent most part of 2022 on medical leave to take care of his mental health before rejoining Astralis, the organization he helped to win four CS:GO Major Champions, in October. Due to dev1ce spending so much time on the sidelines, part of the community doubts he’ll go back to the prime form he displayed between 2015 and 2021.

Are you missing watching dev1ce play professional CS:GO? Here’s everything we know about his status.

Why isn’t dev1ce playing CS:GO?

Astralis opted to not field dev1ce in Elisa Masters Espoo, the first tournament the team played since he joined, which only raised further questions on dev1ce’s form. Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ director of sports, said before Elisa Masters Espoo that dev1ce is playing well and the team is all about “creating room for the best version of dev1ce we have seen”.

Hvidt wasn’t the only one to give a public statement regarding dev1ce’s form. Astralis in-game leader gla1ve said he’s been good as well.

“We wanted him to play [at Elisa Masters Espoo], and I also think he’s holding back a bit because he has been out for nine months,” gla1ve said. “You need a slow start, especially with all the traveling we do.”

So, as far as we know, the reason why dev1ce isn’t playing in officials is that he and Astralis don’t want to rush his return to pro play.

When will dev1ce be back to playing pro CS:GO matches?

At the moment, it’s unclear when we’ll get to watch dev1ce play again in a professional environment. Astralis has been cautious to set a return date for the Danish superstar, but the team’s interim head coach, Peter “⁠casle⁠” Ardenskjold, has shed light on the matter as Astralis were playing at Elisa Masters Espoo in November 2022.

“We have already said we have got to take our time until the right moment, right now we are practicing with him and it’s going good,” casle said in an interview with HLTV. “I think he will be ready for maybe the next tournament or in the new year. We will do it at the right time. He will play in 2023 (laughs), we have to see when. Early 2023, I hope.”

Astralis don’t have any other events scheduled for the rest of the 2022 season after Elisa Masters Espoo. Dev1ce could return in February 2023 for IEM Katowice, should Astralis secure a spot in the first S-tier event of next year.