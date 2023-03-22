What will happen to CS:GO when Counter-Strike 2 releases?

Counter-Strike 2 is coming this summer as a new game in the Counter-Strike series. It’s the first title in the series that developer Valve will release since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive launched in August 2012 on Steam.

With so much content tied to CS:GO accounts around the world through almost 11 years, players can only think about what will happen to the game when CS2 is out. In short, CS:GO will be gone, but its content will stay.

Will CS:GO shut down when Counter-Strike 2 releases?

Valve’s wording on the future of CS:GO is indirect but clear. On Counter-Strike 2′s Limited Test page, Valve says the game “arrives this Summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO.” That likely means Counter-Strike 2 will replace Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on players’ Steam accounts, and the game as we know it today will be gone. Those who want to keep playing CS:GO will probably be forced to move to Counter-Strike 2, just like what happened to Overwatch players when Overwatch 2 was released.

During the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test, though, players who are selected for the test will have both games at the same time. The restriction is that each game has its own matchmaking and population, so if you are on CS:GO and your friend is on Counter-Strike 2 test, you can’t play each other.

There is no indication from Valve that CS:GO will continue as a standalone product, and the company’s mention of CS2 as an “upgrade” likely means that CS:GO will be shut down.

Valve has confirmed all your CS:GO inventory, including gun skins, will be moved over to Counter-Strike 2. You can already apply to join the game’s Limited Test, though Valve is slowly granting access to CS:GO players based on criteria such as recent playtime on Valve servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.