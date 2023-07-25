What will be the first Counter-Strike tournament to be played on CS2?

While the BLAST Paris Major was billed as the grand finale to the CS:GO era of competitive Counter-Strike, the next era still hasn’t fully started yet. Given that Counter-Strike 2 hasn’t been released and that several tournament circuits are still ongoing, the switch hasn’t been made just yet.

IEM Dallas, the BLAST Premier Spring Final, and the BLAST Premier Fall Groups all ran after the Paris Major, all on CS:GO. The IEM Cologne tournament, an event where ESL was “cautiously optimistic” about potentially playing on CS2, will officially be played on CS:GO.

So when is the first CS2 tournament? At the absolute very latest, the PGL Copenhagen Major in March 2024 will definitely be played on the new game. But is there an event after the summer where CS2 will be played? Here are some potential landing areas for the pro debut of Counter-Strike 2.

The Hussar Cup 2023

The first potential significant CS2 tournament could be the Hussar Cup, a $1 million LAN event that was originally scheduled to be held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, with ENCE and 9INE slated as invited teams.

But just a week before the qualifiers, the organizers suspended them because of the main event’s overlapping schedule with ESL Pro League, saying that invited teams were concerned about the financial losses. The organizer also temporarily suspended ticket sales and made refunds available, so the event may not happen at all.

Thunderpick World Championship 2023

The online betting platform Thunderpick announced a 16-team tournament with a $600,000 prize pool back in June, with a final set to take place in November 2023. ENCE and Heroic are the first two teams to be invited, while NA squads Wildcard Gaming and M80 have qualified via their regional qualifiers as of July 25.

In a statement provided to Dexerto, Thunderpick said “if the competitive scene has transitioned to [CS2] by November,” then the tournament will be played on CS2. But if no CS2 tournaments have been held before the Thunderpick event starts, it might just end up being played on CS:GO.

The Roobet Cup 2023

Not much is known about the Roobet Cup 2023 tournament, other than it is an online, European tournament with a $250,000 prize pool. The tournament will be made up of 16 invited teams, but none of the invites have been revealed yet.

The tournament has official listings on both Liquipedia and HLTV, and the Liquipedia listing notes that it will be played on CS2. This would be the second Roobet Cup after the first one was held in June 2022, featuring the likes of Astralis, Cloud9, FaZe, and others. That event was ultimately won by BIG.

Looking at the three listings we’ve found, there’s a good chance that none of them actually serve as the official pro launch of CS2, between one event that’s already been delayed, one that’s said it would only play CS2 if the scene’s already transitioned, and one with almost no publicly available information. At least we have Copenhagen at the latest.

