‘I’m gonna cry’: Counter-Strike world celebrates CS2 finally going live

It’s been a long, long wait, but finally, the day has arrived; Counter-Strike: Global Offence is no more. Now we enter the era of Counter-Strike 2 and fans couldn’t be more stoked.

CS2 brings a new coat of paint to the maps that players have been frequenting on CS:GO over the last decade. Now, no one has to complain because the floodgates have been opened and anyone can get in on the CS2 action.

Initially, early CS2 access was rolled out in waves to CS:GO players before reaching the point it’s at today where absolutely anybody who wants to play can download and start their journey in the Source 2 update. This should act as a band-aid to all of those broken friendships stemming from only one friend getting CS2 access.

As you’d expect, fans are over the moon to hear the news you no longer need an invitation to play CS2. In response to the nostalgia-filled trailer, plenty of the biggest figures in the CS world, along with fans, shared their praises.

You're as beautiful as the day I lost you (today) — Opera GX (@operagxofficial) September 27, 2023

IT’SSSSSS TIMEEEEEEEE — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) September 27, 2023

IM GONNA CRY — Wipz (@Wipz) September 27, 2023

While the majority of fans are ecstatic, some fans feel the update isn’t quite enough in its current state, now fully released.

Some players were expecting the game’s full launch to coincide with a major CS2 patch fixing issues that have arisen during its lengthy beta testing phase.

Really disappointed that Valve didn't ship a patch with the release of CS2, there are so many things that need to be improved still from the awful feelinghard coded 64 subtick that's impossible to bhop consistently on, no left hand, no cl_bob, was really hoping for more 🥲 — SolGoat (@SolGoat) September 27, 2023

I was expecting a big patch with the CS2 drop so a little disappointing, but at least some animation changes feel better. Hope they can add the things we all have been writing about that should be added ASAP tho — Jonathan Jablonowski (@EliGE) September 27, 2023

At the time of writing, Valve has pushed no such patch live yet. That being the case, CS2 players should expect the issues that will inevitably arrive now more players are in the game to be patched over time.

The good news is that since there have been players with the Source 2 update for a while now, many of its biggest problems have already been resolved.

If you’ve yet to try out Counter-Strike 2 yourself then the game is available to download and play right now on Steam for anyone and everyone.

