What does Source 2 mean for Counter-Strike?

Source 2 is potentially mere weeks away according to several reports bubbling up in the esports scene. CS:GO looks like it’s about to get one of the biggest updates in the title’s history, with Source 2—if it does arrive—having the potential to totally change the game as we know it.

There have been rumblings of a change for the past five years, and with recent news surrounding NVIDIA drive updates and hints scattered throughout files deep in the CS:GO code itself, it looks like it’s finally here.

Source 2 is reportedly set to arrive at the end of March 2023. Since we’re already a week into March, we haven’t got much time to mentally prepare for CS:GO 2’s upcoming release.

This week, everyone has been yelling “Source 2” from the rooftops, but what does it even mean, and what’s really in store for Counter-Strike?

What is Source 2 going to change in Counter-Strike?

Image via Valve

Source 2 is the engine created by Valve in 2014, which has already been implemented in games like Dota 2 and Half-Life: Alyx. The engine creates the framework that determines what a game looks and feels like, meaning CS:GO could have a major face-lift or an entire rework if the rumored sequel is actually staged on Valve’s top-end engine.

According to veteran journalist Richard Lewis, Source 2 is on the verge of release in a beta form, maybe even as soon as the end of the month. Sources close to Lewis confirmed that the title would be 128 tick, similar to its FPS rival, VALORANT.

These official 128-tick servers would likely greatly impact third-party servers like FACEIT and ESEA, which provide a smoother experience. This paired with a “much-improved match-making system” will change the experience significantly.

Whether the game will eclipse the whole of CS:GO as a new entity entirely or not hasn’t been shared by Lewis or any other insider reporters just yet. The game could be a complete overhaul of mechanical changes that could impact the CS:GO competitive scene forever, like when Counter-Strike: Source switched to Global Offensive.

Skins are a hot-ticket item in the CS:GO landscape, and Valve wouldn’t lightly change anything without considering its impact on their community market. Odds are skins will remain, but prices are definitely subject to change.

Right now, there’s a lot to look forward to with a potential CS:GO 2.