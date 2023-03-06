The infamous CS:GO 2 release has been on the tip of gamers’ tongues for what feels like a millennium. Older Counter-Strike players are all too familiar with new iterations of beloved titles, but with more than a decade between CS:GO’s release and now, it felt like a new version would never actually arrive.

Lo and behold, though, CS:GO 2 might in fact be on the way. Tons of speculation has filled the scene over the last five years at least, but now new developments have raised the eyebrows of even the most skeptical of journalists and gamers alike.

According to veteran esports journalist Richard Lewis, CS:GO 2 is not only in development but around the corner.

When is CS:GO 2 being released?

Image via Valve

Speculation surrounding the subject had players on the edge of their seats for years, and now it looks like the long-awaited “Source 2” engine will be arriving in beta form at the end of March 2023. While this is still unconfirmed by Valve, Lewis has been on the money for most things regarding Counter-Strike reports in the past.

Despite the excitement surrounding “Source 2” being filled with hesitancy, there’s little to no chance Valve will be okay with impacting their cash-cow community market without binding every hatch before setting off on their next sequel adventure.

However, there is no current way to tell if skin prices will be impacted due to changes in textures or cosmetics.

Everything discussed so far regarding Source 2 has been speculation. It’s also worth reminding readers everything is just reports, so the chance of it arriving on time or at all isn’t set in stone. In particular, that looming April 1 date doesn’t fill this Dot writer with confidence—the last thing we want is the worst prank in the history of esports.

The CS:GO community has been carrot and sticked for years now, and while these sources are undeniably promising, we still won’t know until Valve drops CS:GO 2.