Vitality’s Paris qualification etches perfect Major record for one CS:GO veteran

With Team Vitality’s victory at the Europe RMR B, the French organization has qualified for the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major—meaning one veteran now boasts a perfect attendance record at Counter-Strike Global Offensive Majors.

Danish squad member Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen was present at the beginning of the Counter-Strike Major cycle in 2013 for Copenhagen Wolves, landing a top-eight finish in the first pinnacle tournament.

With Vitality’s win over BIG, he’s booked a ticket to his 19th Major.

Together with teammates Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz and Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, dupreeh was a crucial part of the winningest core in CS:GO history, attending 15 Majors representing organizations like Team Dignitas and TSM.

He would finally crack Major success with Astralis, beginning with Jan. 2017’s ELEAGUE Atlanta Major. The all-Danish squad would ultimately dominate the Major circuit for the next two years, winning four from their next six finals and three in a row, culminating in 2019’s StarLadder Berlin Major victory over AVANGAR.

Departing to join Vitality in May 2022, dupreeh kept his perfect Major attendance record intact—but the outfit has yet to grace the Champions Stage, with their best finish just outside of the top eight at the PGL Antwerp Major.

19/19 MAJORS CS:GO ✅@dupreeh a true legend of the game pic.twitter.com/NJhFGbIoNg — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) April 13, 2023

French CS:GO fans will be breathing a sigh of relief, as Vitality’s win means the host nation will have home representation at the BLAST Major. With a competitive RMR team list, the lack of a strong second squad, and Vitality’s questionable form entering the qualifier, there was a credible risk that no French player would make the Major.

Home fans will now be looking to French veteran Kenny “kennyS” Schrub and Falcons, who await their final chance to qualify at the Last Chance Qualifier next week. However, with only one team emerging from the six qualifiers, they’ll need to bring their best if they want to take to their home stage.

As for dupreeh and Team Vitality, they’ll play G2 Esports next. A win means a spot in the third-place playoff against Monte and a chance to skip Challengers.