Vitality fans out in force for hometown heroes at Paris CS:GO Major Legends Stage

Vitality fans are known for their passion for CS:GO, and while they may not even get to see their team play, pending results, they’ve shown passion in spades on the first day of the Legends Stage of BLAST Paris Major on May 13.

Despite the Legends Stage held behind closed doors, with fans instead needing to wait until the playoffs in Accor Arena to get a glimpse of their heroes, Vitality’s community wasn’t swayed and arrived at the studio anyway to reinforce their squad. The video of a group of the team’s fans rooting for them was posted by the organization on Twitter on May 13.

In the video, viewers can see a bunch of Vitality’s fans singing one of their most well-known chants, which can be heard in many events the team attends. Last year during the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, Vitality fans shook the arena with similar chants despite the organization missing the playoffs.

The Vitality fanbase’s notoriety began at 2019’s StarLadder Major in Berlin, where the organization booked a bus for fans traveling from Paris to attend the tournament. Only 50 tickets were available, and all of them sold in seconds.

At the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major, Vitality is seen as hometown favorites as they’re the only team who have two French players on the roster—ZywOo and apEX. With this the final Valve-sponsored Major in the history of CS:GO ahead of Counter-Strike 2’s launch later this year, it’s a given to see the French fans show up to support their countrymen.

On May 13, Vitality face G2 Esports to begin their journey at the Parisian event and will play one more best-of-one later during the day. Their opponents will be decided depending on the results. You can follow the standings, scores, schedule, and more in our dedicated hub for the tournament.

