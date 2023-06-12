Vitality CS:GO star on track to become the best-rated player in 2023

Vitality’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut is trying his best to become the best-rated player in CS:GO in 2023, and he’s been dropping some truly jaw-dropping statistics.

The CS:GO esports scene entered its summer break after the conclusion of BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2023 on June 11, with the summer relase of Counter-Strike 2 looming. During the tournament, ZywOo solidified his position as the best-rated player on LAN so far this year, recording an impressive 1.33 rating, according to HLTV.

It’s not close either, as ZywOo is leading by a far margin. The second-placed KSCERATO from FURIA has “only” a 1.22 rating and is 311 K-D difference behind the Frenchman. HLTV’s best player of 2022, s1mple, has placed seventh so far with a 1.19 rating, the same as G2 Esports’ m0NESY and NiKo.

ZywOo has led Vitality to two trophies this year already. Photo via Stephanie Lindgren for BLAST

At the same time, it’s important to point out Vitality played more LAN maps (74) than the majority of tier-one teams. G2 sits on 65, Cloud9 on 60, and Liquid on 67, to name a few. Therefore, ZywOo’s consistency in offline events is even more admirable.

Additionally, the French sniper leads in many other individual stats, like most damage per round (84.4), impact rating (1.37), and kills per round (0.83), according to HLTV. So, it’s safe to say he shines bright like a diamond in many aspects, not just AWPing. In fact, when it comes to total AWP kills and AWP kills per round, he’s not even in the top five.

With the IEM Rio and BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major trophies in his trophy cabinet, and an HLTV MVP performance in both, ZywOo is arguably leading the race for the title of not only the best-rated player of the year but the best one overall.

With the transition to CS2 imminent since the game releases sometime this Summer, it’s going to be interesting to follow if he keeps up his level in the new game.

