Vitality, BIG, G2, ENCE, and more to compete in Red Bull’s first CS:GO tournament, the Red Bull Flick Invitational

Red Bull’s first global CS:GO competition will take place on Aug. 9, the company announced today.
The tournament will feature 16 duos competing in the Red Bull Flick Invitational’s custom maps. Team Vitality, G2, BIG, ENCE, c0ntact Gaming, and Giants Gaming will go against the best duos from the France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine qualifiers.
Matches will be streamed on Red Bull’s Twitch channel and the Red Bull Gaming YouTube channel with live narration from James Bardolph, Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, and Freya Spiers. Teams will compete for the roughly $23,453 (€20,000) prize pool.
Red Bull athletes and CS:GO stars Ricardo “fox” Pacheco, Michaela “mimi” Lintrup, and Owen “smooya” Butterfield will also lead duos. FACEIT, an independent competitive gaming platform for online multiplayer PvP gamers, is the organization and production partner for Red Bull Flick.
Red Bull Flick originated in Turkey and has been further developed by Red Bull for the global stage. Pairs of players will face off on a set of new custom maps specifically designed in-house by Red Bull for the new game mode: Hold the Flag.
The road to the Red Bull Flick Invitational has seen two teams qualify through the EU Closed National Qualifier and two teams from James Bardolph’s Red Bull Flick Open Qualifier, which took place earlier this year. The additional 14 squads were directly invited to compete.
Here’s the complete list of teams competing in the Red Bull Flick Invitational:
- Team Vitality: Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier and Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- G2: Kenny “kennyS” Schrub and Audric “JaCkz” Jug
- G2: Nemanja “nexa” Isaković and Nemanja “hunter” Kovač
- BIG: Fatih “gob b” Dayik and Alexander “alexRr” Frisch
- ENCE: Jere “sergej” Salo and Jani “Aerial” Jussila
- C0ntact Gaming: Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov and Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas
- Honoris: Wojciech “prism” Zięba and Filip “NEO” Kubski
- Honoris: Kamil “reiko” Cegiełko and Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas
- Giants Gaming: Filipe “NOPEEJ” Dias and Francisco “obj” Ramos
- Ricardo “fox” Pacheco and Paulo “pr” Silva
- Michaela “mimi” Lintrup and Emil “‘Remoy” Schlichter
- Owen “smooya” Butterfield and Thomas “Thomas” Utting
- Team Germany (EU Closed Qualifier): Elias “s1n-” Stein and Tom “skyye” Hagedorn
- Team France (EU Closed Qualifier): Pierre “Ex3rcice-’ Bulinge and Thomas “Djoko_” Pavoni
- Team Russia (James Bardolph’s Red Bull Flick Open Qualifier): Dmitriy “Dima” Bandurka and Vladislav “FinigaN” Usov
- Team Ukraine (James Bardolph’s Red Bull Flick Open Qualifier): Misha “m1koo24-” Rudich and Valentin “HELLKISSS” Kulaga
The Red Bull Flick Pro Invitational begins at 4am CT on Aug. 9.