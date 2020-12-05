Valve reportedly cancels 2021 CS:GO spring Major plans

Fans will have to wait longer for the next event.

Valve has reportedly canceled its plans of hosting a CS:GO Major in the spring of 2021. The tournament was initially scheduled for some time in May, but the event has likely been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valve confirmed the cancelation of the 2021 CS:GO Spring Major in an email sent out on Saturday morning to tournament organizers, according to a report from HLTV. The email did not explicitly state the pandemic was the reason for canceling the event, but it is safe to assume safety concerns played a significant factor in the decision.

Valve initially announced that it would postpone Majors until “Regional Major Ranking (RMR) LAN events are safe to hold around the world.” Despite this initial cancelation of a Major in early 2021, Valve still has plans for events later in the year.

“We are still disentangling our prior commitments, and currently have both a partner and an EU venue designated for a Major later in 2021,” Valve stated in the email. “Assuming it makes sense to proceed, the event will take place October 25-November 7 with a potential play-in event October 23-24.”

Valve also explained in the email that there is no new information about the Regional Major Ranking created in April.

The COVID-19 Pandemic already caused two CS:GO Majors to be canceled in 2020, alongside dozens of other live events. The next Major is scheduled for the fall of 2021 but is still subject to change.