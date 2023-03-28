Valve is sick of players trying to get CS2 beta invites—and you’ve been doing it wrong anyway

The almighty Valve overlords have revealed all your idling will get you nowhere: the CS2 beta participants had their futures set in stone, and all the extra time you’ve put in—and all that begging you’ve done under the Counter-Strike tweets—to get access to the new-and-improved Source 2 engine is all for naught.

According to Valve, players who got access to the CS2 beta early already had a certain amount of hours played, and only these original hours were taken into account.

This unfortunate news was shared by the Counter-Strike developers on Twitter on March 27, with them confirming for the masses: “Playtime that counts was your playtime prior to the start of the Limited Test.”

PSA: Idling on official matchmaking servers in CS:GO does not increase your chances of making into the CS2 Limited Test. The playtime that counts was your playtime prior to the start of the Limited Test. — CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 27, 2023

Unfortunately, it looks like the beta and any early access will simply be dealt out as Valve sees fit. All the extra hours players have put in to get a taste of the Source 2 beta might’ve improved your aim, but that’s all it will do.

The CS2 beta was released on March 23, 2023, and currently has no end date in sight, despite being called a “limited” test for the time being.

Since its release, only a selection of players have been granted access to the beta. This mainly includes pro stars, esports figures, major streamers, and dedicated gamers who had spent the required time in-game.

This news comes as CS:GO’s player-base skyrockets month-to-month. The Valve team has been breaking records consistently over the past few months, and with the hype surrounding Source 2, it seems the numbers have continued to rise daily.

Valve has been undeniably quiet regarding most information surrounding who does or does not get access, and this is likely a weight off players’ shoulders. It’s also the worst thing to hear to start your week. Players around the world have been begging Valve for access, and it seems they’ve had enough.

But really, Valve, the only way to stop the begging is to open the beta.