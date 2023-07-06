TSM reportedly ‘close’ to signing new CS2 roster core highlighted by former G2, C9 players

TSM is reportedly closing in on signing a roster core that will lead the organization’s return to Counter-Strike after more than six years away, seemingly moving ahead with an international roster of players for CS2 including some of the biggest names in the scene.

According to French CS journalist neL for 1pv, TSM is “on the verge” of signing the trio of Englishman Cai “CYPHER” Watson, French player Audric “JACKZ” Jug, and Russian player Timofey “interz” Yakushin, all under the direction of former Vitality/G2 coach Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam. NeL reports that XTQZZZ was behind the scenes aiding Vitality still during their BLAST Paris Major victory in May, despite stepping back from the head coaching role at the end of 2022.

The BLAST Paris Major was where the worldwide pro Counter-Strike audience received a proper introduction to CYPHER. He was a crucial part of the improbable Into The Breach playoff run, during which a British roster core reached the playoffs of a Major for the first time.

Reportedly flanking him on the new TSM roster will be JACKZ, formerly and most notably playing for G2 and most recently playing for the French roster HEET. JACKZ was originally reported to be heading to Evil Geniuses as part of an ambitious international roster that included the likes of electroNic and EliGE, but those moves fell by the wayside, paving the way for TSM to reportedly sign the Frenchman.

TSM will also reportedly be the new home for interz, who recently departed the Cloud9 roster after spending years with that core. He and his former C9 teammates graduated from Gambit Youngsters to become that organization’s main roster in late 2020 before winning a handful of big trophies during the 2021 “online era” and eventually leaving as a group for C9. C9 removed interz to make way for buster at the beginning of this year.

NeL also notes in his report that Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, and Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras are all no longer being pursued by TSM. The team is still reportedly “searching for its IGL and sniper, although nothing has yet been fully decided.”

